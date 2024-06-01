MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out

At the Italian Grand Prix, home hero and reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia clinched his first sprint victory of 2024, narrowing the points gap down to 27 from championship leader Jorge Martin, who crashed out. Bagnaia seized the lead from the outset, deftly overtaking his Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini. Martin, who started from pole position, collided with Bastianini on lap three, causing Bastianini to slide out. Although Martin continued, he later fell on lap eight under pressure from Acosta, allowing Marc Marquez to secure second place and rookie Pedro Acosta to finish third just on the afternoon his promotion to factory KTM team for 2025 was announced.

Bagnaia launched impressively from the start, as did teammate Bastianini from fifth to second with Martin closely following. KTM’s Brad Binder made a remarkable leap from 14th to fourth, while Marquez initially held fifth. The race's intensity peaked on lap three when Bastianini attempted to reclaim second place but collided with Martin, leading to Bastianini’s crash. Both riders were exonerated after an investigation.



Bagnaia built a commanding 1.3-second lead, yet Marquez soon halved the gap, raising hopes of a late challenge. Meanwhile, Martin, defending his position from Acosta, crashed on lap eight, marking his second major error of the season. This incident provided Acosta with the opportunity to secure third place, reinforcing the validity of the KTM’s decision.

Bagnaia won the Sprint by a margin of 1.5 seconds.



Bagnaia maintained his composure, fending off Marquez to win by 1.5 seconds. Acosta celebrated his podium finish, underscoring his potential. Franco Morbidelli achieved his best season result in fourth place on a Pramac Ducati, while Maverick Vinales finished fifth as the highest-placed Aprilia rider.

Binder ended in sixth, followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, and Raul Fernandez completing the top ten. Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi finished 11th and 12th, respectively, with Alex Rins recovering to 13th. Pol Espargaro marked his return with a 14th place finish, and Johann Zarco was the sole Honda finisher in the top 15.

Notable retirements included Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo, the latter involved in a crash with Miguel Oliveira, ruled a racing incident.

Bagnaia's triumph and Martin's misfortune significantly tighten the championship race as the MotoGP season unfolds, setting the stage for more high-stakes competition in Sunday's grand prix.



Finishing Order



Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

Pedro Acosta (GasGas Tech3)

Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati)

Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

Brad Binder (KTM)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Aprilia)

Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia)

Jack Miller (KTM)

Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati)

Alex Rins (Yamaha)

Pol Espargaro (KTM)

Johann Zarco (Honda)

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) - DNF

Joan Mir (Honda) - DNF

Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia) - DNF

Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) - DNF

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) - DNF