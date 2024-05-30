Login
MotoGP: Indian Grand Prix Postponed To March 2025

The Indian GP will be replaced by the Kazakhstan GP which will now be held on September 20-22, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kazakhstan GP to replace Bharat GP in 2024 calendar
  • Indian MotoGP race now likely to be held in March 2025
  • Parties cite weather conditions as a factor in delaying the race

The 2024 Indian Grand Prix, initially scheduled for September, has been cancelled, with plans to reschedule the event for March 2025. Fairstreet Sports, the event's promoter, along with MotoGP rights holder Dorna, confirmed the cancellation, which had been anticipated following multiple reports earlier this month. The race was set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit near Delhi from September 23-25.
 

The decision to cancel and reschedule the race was influenced by multiple factors. Indian promoter Fairstreet Sports cited unsuitable weather conditions in Greater Noida during September, which posed significant challenges for both riders and marshals, as observed during the inaugural event last year. 
 

BIC Parabola

“The decision to move the race to March of next year, aiming for the first or second week, was a collective agreement among all stakeholders,” said Fairstreet Sports CEO Pushkar Nath Srivastava. “The unsuitable weather conditions in September posed significant challenges for both riders and marshals, as observed last year. With the support and vision of the government of UP, the race in March will be staged in a grander manner and will aim to set a new standard for excellence in motorsport events.”
 

While on the surface this explanation seems a valid reason to delay the grand prix there could be other factors involved. As per reports, Fairstreet Sports has not yet met all the contractual obligations for the 2023 race which could have also been a factor in delaying the race to March 2025.
 

Dummies guide to BIC 2

In place of the Indian GP, the postponed Kazakhstan Grand Prix, initially delayed due to severe floods, will now take its slot on the 2024 MotoGP calendar. MotoGP officials confirmed that the Kazakhstan round would be held on the weekend of September 20-22. This event will kick off a triple-header, followed by the Indonesian and Japanese Grands Prix.
 

Dorna's CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, commented on the schedule adjustments: “Rescheduling the Kazakhstan Grand Prix was a necessary step to ensure the continuity of our calendar. We are committed to bringing MotoGP to new and exciting locations, and we believe Kazakhstan will provide a unique experience for our fans.”
 

Additionally, the postponement aligns well with the traditional MotoGP season opener in Qatar, which will be pushed back due to religious holidays. This temporary arrangement with India also opens the possibility of the Buddh International Circuit hosting MotoGP's pre-season test.
 

As the MotoGP season continues with the Italian GP at Mugello this weekend, the focus remains on delivering high-quality racing experiences across the globe, with India set to return to the calendar in a more favourable season.

# MotoGP# Moto GP# Bharat GP# Motorsport
