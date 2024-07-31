Login
MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP

MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MotoGP has signed an agreement with the UP government affirming its commitment to India
  • The new three-year agreement is with the state government as opposed to FairStreet Sports
  • The next Indian GP is likely to be held in March 2025

Following the fiasco with promoters FairStreet Sports for the second round of the Indian GP, MotoGP has now signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government, confirming the championship’s return to India next year. MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). 

 

Also Read: Pramac Racing To Switch From Ducati To Yamaha From 2025

 

Moto GP 2023 2

 

The maiden Indian round of MotoGP was held in September 2023, but the second round scheduled to take place in September this year was marred by controversies, including non-payment of dues on behalf of the Indian organisers. The Indian round was eventually called off with a promise to bring it back in March 2025, effectively next season. With the UP government on board, MotoGP organisers are likely to see a stronger commitment from India. 

 

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary-cum-Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, Government of UP, emphasised the monumental significance of this agreement: “Bringing MotoGP to Uttar Pradesh not only elevates our state on the global sports stage but also catalyses substantial economic growth across tourism, hospitality, and associated sectors. This event will magnetise visitors worldwide, spotlighting Uttar Pradesh's prowess in hosting world-class sporting extravaganzas.”

 

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said: “We’re very happy to announce this new agreement made directly with the government of Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural Indian Grand Prix was a key success and brought an enormous amount of value to both MotoGP and our host region of UP, so it’s fantastic we are able to continue building that together into the future.

 

“India is an essential market for MotoGP, with a healthy, established audience for the racing, and one we know we can increase exponentially. There are also hundreds of millions of two-wheeled vehicles used across the country every day, making it vital for our manufacturers and for the sport itself thanks to MotoGP’s position as the pinnacle of two wheels.

 

Also Read: Marco Bezzecchi Joins Aprilia Racing On A Multi Year Deal

 Moto GP 2023 9

 

“We’re very proud to work directly with the government of Uttar Pradesh to bring MotoGP back to India and UP and Buddh International Circuit for the next three seasons.”

 

India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world, and two-wheelers account for nearly 70 per cent of the total number of vehicles used daily. All major factory teams have a sales presence in India, right from Ducati to Aprilia. Moreover, MotoGP said that India also has a healthy, established audience for the championship with further scope to grow in the coming seasons. The inaugural Grand Prix at the BIC saw more than 100,000 spectators for the first-ever MotoGP race in the country.

 

The inaugural round held last year was a success despite several hiccups, especially pertaining to visas for the teams and riders. That said, with the government directly involved, the next rounds are likely to be smooth sailing for all parties involved. More details on the next India round should be announced in due course. 

 

# Moto GP# UP Government# Grand Prix of India# Motorsport# motosport
