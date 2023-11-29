BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label

BMW M GmbH presented the BMW XM Label Red as the designated safety car for the upcoming 2024 MotoGP season. The high-powered variant, which is the first-ever BMW M high-performance vehicle equipped with an electric drive system, was presented to Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of the 2023 BMW M Award. The safety car was revealed at the same ceremony.

Dorna Sports CEO Ezpeleta said, “BMW M GmbH enters its 26th season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP’ in 2024. The company has always tasked itself with employing its technical innovations to help ensure safety at the racetrack. The BMW XM Label Red Safety Car is another genuine highlight in the fleet of high-performance automobiles in use in MotoGP. We are already looking forward to seeing it on the track in Qatar.”





The BMW XM Label Red harnesses a performance-driven M HYBRID system, and is adorned with distinct design accents, the prize car for the BMW M Award was unveiled following the season's final qualifying session. The car was introduced as the recipient of the BMW M Award, with Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, the Ducati rider, clinching the title for the second consecutive time.





The car is equipped with an array of safety enhancements tailored for MotoGP track use, the BMW XM Label Red Safety Car has additional flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

As for the powertrain, the BMW XM Label Red incorporates a V8 engine and an e-motor integrated into the 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. Combined, the motors churn out a total of 737 bhp.



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



