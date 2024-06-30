 Pramac Racing To Switch From Ducati To Yamaha From 2025

Prima Pramac Racing will be fielding two Yamaha YZR-M1 bikes on the grid starting next season as the team has partnered with Yamaha. Pramac, which currently has a tie-up with Ducati, has signed a multi-year agreement stretching seven years with Yamaha starting from 2025 onwards and will remain an independent team on the MotoGP grid.

Pramac and Yamaha will closely work together with the latter providing factory-spec YZR-M1 bikes. The riders will be directly contracted by Yamaha and MotoGP engineering staff contracted by Yamaha will work together with the Pramac team.

Lin Jarvis, Managing Director - Yamaha Motor Racing said, “These are busy times for Yamaha, both on track and behind the scenes. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC) and Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR) have made it no secret that they are putting all their effort into bike development. We now enter the next phase – one that we have been looking forward to for a long time: the arrival of a second Yamaha team. The new partnership with Prima Pramac Racing will take a different form than we have used in the past.”

Pramac is yet to announce its new rider lineup for 2025. With Jorge Martin moving to Aprilia next year, there's no word if Franco Morbidelli will be signed on again. Some of the contenders include Jack Miller, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Miguel Oliveira, and more. Pramac in its statement said that it will announce its new rider lineup “in due course.”



The move also will make Yamaha’s presence on the grid better next year. The team said it would be a strong statement of their intentions to return to “winning ways.”

“Rather than a satellite team, with this new agreement Yamaha have put their trust in Pramac Racing, and we will be providing them with Factory bikes of the same specification used by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. The targets are to accelerate bike development, which remains YMC and YMR's key priority in our quest to return to winning ways, as well as having four competitive riders in the MotoGP championship in two top-class teams,” Jarvis added.



“I would like to extend my personal appreciation and thanks to Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac, and Gino Borsoi, Team Manager of Prima Pramac Racing, for their faith and trust in Yamaha. We have the greatest respect for their team, and we assure them of our full commitment to make this new partnership highly successful for many years to come,” he said.



In addition to the MotoGP programme, Pramac and Yamaha's collaboration includes a Moto2 project in the future providing a platform to groom upcoming MotoGP riders. However, the teams said it was too early to give details about the programme but it will be developed in the coming months.



