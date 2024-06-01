MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025

MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta has signed a multi-year contract to join the factory KTM team from 2025. The decision was more or less a foregone conclusion as the Spanish protege has been one of the regular front runners in the premier class since his maiden MotoGP race in March. Already a two-time podium sitter, the 2021 Moto3 and 2023 Moto2 champion immediately outclassed his race-winning fellow KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, as well as engaging in fierce battles with legendary world champions such as Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Acosta, who has been nurtured by KTM since his early days in grand prix racing, expressed his enthusiasm: "It was important to me to keep pushing with KTM, and to see the whole project and the story until now and how we have grown in racing. So, it’s nice to carry on for the future: getting (back) in orange is like coming back home."

The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers. His exceptional performance has made him the top-scoring rider on the KTM, placing him sixth in the championship standings after just six rounds.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer praised Acosta: “We are as excited as everyone else when Pedro shows his speed and personality on the track. From the first days in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, we could see he was a special rider. Somebody that does things differently, and with the strongest mentality to make his own way. It makes him unique in this MotoGP world. It gives us a lot of energy and power to make this journey with him through our teams and our motorcycles.”

Acosta's move to the factory team comes at a time when KTM has been critical of the performance of its current riders, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who are currently 15th and 17th in the standings, respectively. This decision signals a shift in KTM's strategy, emphasising its commitment to fostering young talent and securing competitive results.

Beirer also acknowledged the role of KTM GP Academy and individuals like Aki Ajo in Acosta's development: “I also want to give a mention to our KTM GP Academy and the work of people like Aki Ajo with Pedro. It is super-cool that we will be together for a few more years. He has a very big future in MotoGP, and we really look forward to the next chapter of his career with us.”

Francesco Guidotti, team manager, added: “We can almost call him [Acosta] a generational talent and pay tribute to the level of performance the Herve Poncharal-founded Tech3 team has already allowed the rookie to access.”

While Acosta's promotion was anticipated, the announcement before the summer break was a surprise, reflecting KTM's confidence in his abilities. Jack Miller's future with KTM remains uncertain, though there is speculation he may move to the GasGas team.

Acosta's deal is initially for two years, with potential options for extension, aligning with the new MotoGP rules cycle starting in 2027. This strategic move positions Acosta as a cornerstone of KTM's future MotoGP efforts, with the possibility of further significant changes in the team lineup depending on the availability of top-tier riders like Marc Marquez.

As the MotoGP season continues with the Italian GP at Mugello, all eyes are on Acosta as he continues to demonstrate his remarkable talent and potential for future success in the premier class.