Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DERoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberTriumph Daytona 660Norton V4CRKawasaki Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025

The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Pedro Acosta, the 20-year-old rookie sensation, has signed a multi-year contract to join the factory KTM team starting 2025.
  • Acosta, a two-time podium finisher and current top-scoring KTM rider, has been a standout since his MotoGP debut this year, placed sixth in the championship standings after just six rounds.
  • KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer praised Acosta's unique talent and strong mentality, highlighting the rider's journey from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to becoming a key figure in KTM's MotoGP strategy.

MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta has signed a multi-year contract to join the factory KTM team from 2025. The decision was more or less a foregone conclusion as the Spanish protege has been one of the regular front runners in the premier class since his maiden MotoGP race in March. Already a two-time podium sitter, the 2021 Moto3 and 2023 Moto2 champion immediately outclassed his race-winning fellow KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, as well as engaging in fierce battles with legendary world champions such as Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Indian Grand Prix Postponed To March 2025

 

Acosta, who has been nurtured by KTM since his early days in grand prix racing, expressed his enthusiasm: "It was important to me to keep pushing with KTM, and to see the whole project and the story until now and how we have grown in racing. So, it’s nice to carry on for the future: getting (back) in orange is like coming back home."

 

The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers. His exceptional performance has made him the top-scoring rider on the KTM, placing him sixth in the championship standings after just six rounds.

 

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer praised Acosta: “We are as excited as everyone else when Pedro shows his speed and personality on the track. From the first days in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, we could see he was a special rider. Somebody that does things differently, and with the strongest mentality to make his own way. It makes him unique in this MotoGP world. It gives us a lot of energy and power to make this journey with him through our teams and our motorcycles.”

 

Also Read: Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The Catalan Grand Prix

 

pedro acosta signs multi year contract with ktm factory racing team carandbike 2

Acosta is in sixth place in the championship after just six rounds in his maiden premier class season.

 

Acosta's move to the factory team comes at a time when KTM has been critical of the performance of its current riders, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who are currently 15th and 17th in the standings, respectively. This decision signals a shift in KTM's strategy, emphasising its commitment to fostering young talent and securing competitive results.

 

Beirer also acknowledged the role of KTM GP Academy and individuals like Aki Ajo in Acosta's development: “I also want to give a mention to our KTM GP Academy and the work of people like Aki Ajo with Pedro. It is super-cool that we will be together for a few more years. He has a very big future in MotoGP, and we really look forward to the next chapter of his career with us.”

 

Francesco Guidotti, team manager, added: “We can almost call him [Acosta] a generational talent and pay tribute to the level of performance the Herve Poncharal-founded Tech3 team has already allowed the rookie to access.”

 

While Acosta's promotion was anticipated, the announcement before the summer break was a surprise, reflecting KTM's confidence in his abilities. Jack Miller's future with KTM remains uncertain, though there is speculation he may move to the GasGas team.

 

Acosta's deal is initially for two years, with potential options for extension, aligning with the new MotoGP rules cycle starting in 2027. This strategic move positions Acosta as a cornerstone of KTM's future MotoGP efforts, with the possibility of further significant changes in the team lineup depending on the availability of top-tier riders like Marc Marquez.

 

As the MotoGP season continues with the Italian GP at Mugello, all eyes are on Acosta as he continues to demonstrate his remarkable talent and potential for future success in the premier class.

# KTM# MotoGP# Pedro Acosta# KTM Racing# KTM Factory Racing# Motorsport
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The Indian GP will be replaced by the Kazakhstan GP which will now be held on September 20-22, 2024.
    MotoGP: Indian Grand Prix Postponed To March 2025
  • Jorge Martin extended his championship lead to 39 points despite finishing second, unable to match Bagnaia's pace in the closing stages
    Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The Catalan Grand Prix
  • Espargaro's first sprint win of the season comes just two days after he announced his retirement at the end of 2024
    Espargaro Triumphs In Dramatic Barcelona MotoGP Sprint
  • Espargaro edged past Ducati's Bagnaia by 0.031 seconds to claim pole position while championship leader Jorge Martin lines up seventh on the grid following a crash late in Q2.
    MotoGP: Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro Clinches Pole at His Final Catalan GP

Latest News

  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
  • The third-generation Audi Q7 spotted in testing hints at comprehensive upgrades, and is expected to arrive by next year.
    India-Bound Next-Generation Audi Q7 Spotted Testing
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025
  • The potential affected models include Model S (2012-2024), Model X (2015-2024), Model 3 (2017-2023) and Model Y (2020-2023).
    Tesla To Issue OTA Update For Faulty Seat Belt Warning System
  • Auto Gear Shift (AGS) – which is Maruti-speak for automated manual transmissions – is available as an option on all Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks on sale in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper
  • After four years of turbulent market conditions, the organisers have axed the prestigious Geneva Motor Show, and a revival is all but ruled out.
    Geneva International Motor Show Axed, Organising Foundation To Be Dissolved
  • Jeep hasn’t specified when the Trailhawk will go into production, although it stated that it will be after the Wagoneer S goes on sale in the US and Canada.
    Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Unveiled
  • The Ninja ZX 4RR will be shipped to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.10 Lakh
  • car&bike’s Aashish Bhardwaj sets out on a ride from Mumbai to Ghaziabad in the sweltering heat of May 2024.
    Blog: Cross-Country Motorcycle Ride in Peak Summer? You Must Be Joking!
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch EV
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved