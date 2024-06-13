Login
MotoGP: KTM Signs Duo Of Enea Bastianini And Maverick Vinales For 2025 Season; Will Ride For KTM Tech3 Team

The multiple grand prix winning riders will switch to the rebranded Austrian team joining an already formidable line-up.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales to race for the KTM Tech3 MotoGP team in 2025
  • Bastianini's move to Tech3 follows his demotion to third-choice rider at Ducati behind Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin
  • Vinales' surprising switch to KTM comes after Aprilia signed Jorge Martin

KTM has officially signed the immensely talented line-up of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales to join its satellite Tech3 MotoGP team for the 2025 season. Both riders have secured multi-year contracts after their exits from Ducati and Aprilia's factory teams, respectively. Both will also receive full factory support and up-to-date 2025-spec RC16 as Tech3 moves away from GasGas and back to its original KTM branding.

 

The addition of Bastianini to Tech3 comes as no surprise. His manager, Carlo Pernat, had been hinting at a move ever since Bastianini became the third choice for his current factory Ducati ride behind eight-time world champion Marc Marquez and current championship leader Jorge Martin, with Marquez ultimately being chosen in a historic blockbuster move. 

Bastianini

Vinales’ switch to KTM, however, is unexpected due to his close race-winning association with Aprilia since leaving Yamaha in 2021. This move likely follows Aprilia’s acquisition of Jorge Martin, who will take up the mantle of team leader at the Italian outfit.

 

KTM’s Tech3 team will revert to the KTM orange colour scheme after two seasons under the GasGas brand. This rebranding is part of KTM’s effort to emphasise the factory-backed status of the team. Pit Beirer, KTM's Head of Motorsport, expressed enthusiasm about the new signings, highlighting their roles in enhancing the team's performance and reputation.

 

“We’re very happy we could bring both Enea and Maverick into our MotoGP project and give them full factory backing and support to keep following their goals and to reach their maximum performance,” Beirer stated. “They are two of the fastest riders in the world, and it’s a compliment that they trust us and the first-class operation we’ve created with Red Bull KTM Tech3.”

Screenshot 2024 06 13 152348

Bastianini, the 2020 Moto2 World Champion, has already had a strong premier class career in his three seasons so far with five MotoGP wins and 12 podiums. The ‘Beast’, renowned for his blistering late-race pace, will likely add more accolades to his tally this season as he is firmly in world title contention alongside the likes of Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez.

 

Vinales, KTM’s second Moto3 World Champion in 2013, brings significant experience and talent, including 10 MotoGP wins and 35 podiums. Both riders will join Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, who will race in KTM's factory team starting in 2025.

 

This announcement means current KTM factory rider Jack Miller may move to Ducati’s World Superbike team if reigning champion Alvaro Bautista retires. Additionally, there is no place for Augusto Fernandez, the 2022 Moto2 world champion, within the KTM ranks next year, who has struggled to match his rookie teammate Acosta.

Vinales

Vinales' departure from Aprilia marks the end of his three-year tenure with the team, which included one Grand Prix victory and seven podium finishes. His move to KTM follows Aprilia's decision to wait for Aleix Espargaro’s retirement decision before negotiating with Vinales, and their subsequent signing of Jorge Martin from Pramac.

 

With Vinales moving to KTM, Aprilia now faces the challenge of filling their second factory spot alongside Martin. Current VR46 riders Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio and perhaps Franco Morbidelli are considered the leading candidates for this position as Aprilia hinted earlier in the season at wanting an Italian on their Italian bike.

 

This major shift in team line-ups promises an exciting 2025 season, with both KTM and Aprilia aiming to strengthen their presence and performance in MotoGP.

