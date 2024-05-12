Login
MotoGP 2024: Martin Secures Record-Breaking Pole Amidst Crash Drama At Le Mans

Martin set a new lap record of 1m29.919s en route to his 15th career pole position.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin secured pole position at Le Mans
  • Drama unfolds as Martin suffers a late crash, seemingly relinquishing pole position, but his closest rival, Pecco Bagnaia, also falters
  • Maverick Vinales of Aprilia completes the front row, while Marc Marquez faces disappointment in Q1

In a gripping qualifying session at Le Mans for the French Grand Prix, Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin once again emerged as the pole sitter despite a flurry of crashes that added an unexpected twist to the proceedings. The session, characterised by its intensity and drama, saw Martin, the chief MotoGP title contender, defy the odds to claim the 15th pole position of his premier class career.

 

The stage was set for an exhilarating battle as riders took to the track for Q2. However, what unfolded was a series of heart-stopping moments, with crashes littering the final minutes of the session. Martin set the pace early on, smashing the lap record (set earlier in Q1 by Enea Bastianini) with a blistering time of 1m29.919s.

Gn G 1135630

The excitement turned to apprehension as Martin suffered a crash at Turn 4 towards the end of the session. The factory Ducati team’s Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia looked on track to improve on Martin’s time though in a dramatic turn of events, Bagnaia also faltered, tumbling off his bike at Turn 9, bringing out the yellow flag and ending the flying lap for both riders.

 

Bagnaia, the two-time defending champion, settled for second place, while Maverick Vinales of Aprilia secured the final spot on the front row.

 

The VR46 boys put on a strong showing to split the two factory Aprilias, while superstar rookie Pedro Acosta placed his KTM in seventh just ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo who extracted everything out of his M1 to qualify in the top ten.

marc marquez gresini racing

However, the drama wasn't confined to Q2 alone. In Q1, Marc Marquez, the eight-time world champion Gresini Ducati rider, faced disappointment as he failed to progress, pulling off a signature superhuman save as his front end gave out uncharacteristically, eventually finishing 13th and missing out on a spot in Q2. This allowed Bastianini and Trackhouse Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira to clinch a spot in Q2, for the latter it was the first time in 2024, eventually qualifying 12th.

 

With tensions running high and the championship battle heating up, the French Grand Prix promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat action. As the riders prepare to take on the challenges of Le Mans, fans can expect a thrilling race weekend filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and unforgettable performances.

 

Starting Order:

 

  1. J. Martin (Pramac Ducati)
  2. F. Bagnaia (Ducati)
  3. M. Vinales (Aprilia)
  4. F. Digiannantonio (VR46 Ducati)
  5. M. Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati)
  6. A. Espargaro (Aprilia)
  7. P. Acosta (Tech3 KTM)
  8. F. Quartararo (Yamaha)
  9. F. Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati)
  10. E. Bastianini (Ducati)
  11. J. Miller (KTM)
  12. M. Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia)
  13. M. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  14. R. Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia)
  15. J. Zarco (LCR Honda)
  16. A. Rins (Yamaha)
  17. A. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  18. J. Mir (Honda)
  19. T. Nakagami (LCR Honda)
  20. A. Fernandez (Tech3 KTM)
  21. L. Marini (Honda)
  22. B. Binder (KTM)
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

