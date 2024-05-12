MotoGP 2024: Martin Secures Record-Breaking Pole Amidst Crash Drama At Le Mans

In a gripping qualifying session at Le Mans for the French Grand Prix, Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin once again emerged as the pole sitter despite a flurry of crashes that added an unexpected twist to the proceedings. The session, characterised by its intensity and drama, saw Martin, the chief MotoGP title contender, defy the odds to claim the 15th pole position of his premier class career.

The stage was set for an exhilarating battle as riders took to the track for Q2. However, what unfolded was a series of heart-stopping moments, with crashes littering the final minutes of the session. Martin set the pace early on, smashing the lap record (set earlier in Q1 by Enea Bastianini) with a blistering time of 1m29.919s.

The excitement turned to apprehension as Martin suffered a crash at Turn 4 towards the end of the session. The factory Ducati team’s Enea Bastianini and Pecco Bagnaia looked on track to improve on Martin’s time though in a dramatic turn of events, Bagnaia also faltered, tumbling off his bike at Turn 9, bringing out the yellow flag and ending the flying lap for both riders.

Bagnaia, the two-time defending champion, settled for second place, while Maverick Vinales of Aprilia secured the final spot on the front row.

The VR46 boys put on a strong showing to split the two factory Aprilias, while superstar rookie Pedro Acosta placed his KTM in seventh just ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo who extracted everything out of his M1 to qualify in the top ten.

However, the drama wasn't confined to Q2 alone. In Q1, Marc Marquez, the eight-time world champion Gresini Ducati rider, faced disappointment as he failed to progress, pulling off a signature superhuman save as his front end gave out uncharacteristically, eventually finishing 13th and missing out on a spot in Q2. This allowed Bastianini and Trackhouse Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira to clinch a spot in Q2, for the latter it was the first time in 2024, eventually qualifying 12th.

With tensions running high and the championship battle heating up, the French Grand Prix promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat action. As the riders prepare to take on the challenges of Le Mans, fans can expect a thrilling race weekend filled with adrenaline-pumping moments and unforgettable performances.

Starting Order: