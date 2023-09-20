Login

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Sep-23 05:00 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    The inaugural season of the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix is all set to be held from September 22-24, 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. The IndianOil Grand Prix of India, as it’s now officially called with Indian Oil becoming the title sponsor of the race, is expected to see between 1,00,000 and 1,50,000 spectators on race weekend. Free Practice 1 will happen on Friday, followed by Free Practice 2, Qualifying 1 and 2, and the MotoGP sprint race on Saturday. The main race will take place on Sunday.

     

    Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP

     

    Track Changes

    The Buddh International Circuit racetrack was initially built to host Formula One races. It was officially inaugurated on October 18, 2011 and hosted the F1 Indian Grand Prix in 2011. The track has 13 turns and is 5.125 km long. 

    This is the first time the BIC will host a MotoGP round.

     

    With the BIC track prepared and modified to make it suitable for motorcycle racing, the final homologation will be cleared on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The back straight (between turns 3 and 4), has been resurfaced apart, from some changes to the kerbs to make it safe for the bikes.

     

    Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP

     

    The Race

    The weekend will see all three classes of the series, Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, take place in India for the very first time. The main MotoGP race will span 24 laps, pitting litre-class (1,000 cc) prototype bikes with peak power of over 250 bhp against each other. The IndianOil Grand Prix of India will be the 13th race of the 2023 MotoGP season.

     

     

    Some of the biggest names from the motorcycle racing world will participate in the MotoGP Bharat round, including reigning champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia of Ducati Corse, who is heading the championship table this year as well, Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati racing team, Marco Bezecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati team, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha, as well as Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM.

     

    Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

     

    New Speed Records

    Organisers of the MotoGP Bharat event are expecting the race to shatter speed records in the series’ history. In the current MotoGP season, factory KTM rider Brad Binder has become the fastest rider ever by clocking a top speed of 366.1 kmph at the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello. Binder had beaten the previous record set by Pramac’s Martin (363.6 kmph), again set at Mugello in 2022.

     

    Factory KTM rider Brad Binder set the all-time MotoGP top speed record earlier this year. 

     

    In MotoGP history, nine out of the ten top speed records have been set at Mugello. The BIC, though, has one of the longest straights of any circuit on the MotoGP calendar, measuring over one kilometre, and there are expectations that the BharatGP may see the race bikes hit a top speed of close to 370 kmph.

     

    Where to Watch

    Tickets to the IndianOil Grand Prix of India are available online at BookMyShow but organisers expect a sell-out within the next couple of days. Prices range from Rs. 800 and go up to over Rs. 1 lakh. All-day passes will be valid for all three days and will also give access to Friday free practice sessions, qualifying rounds and the sprint race on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The premier class races on Saturday (sprint) and Sunday (full race) will both start at 3:30 pm IST.

     

     

    Sports18 has the broadcasting rights, while Jio Cinema has the live streaming rights for the event.

     

    Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix

     

    What You Can’t Carry

    The organisers of the maiden Grand Prix of India have released a list of items that spectators can and cannot carry to the circuit this weekend. The event, to be held from September 22-24, is expected to attract more than 1,00,000 spectators on race weekend.

     

     

    For those of you driving down to BIC, be prepared for traffic woes, and best to check out the list of items that you are allowed to carry. Remember, the race weekend afternoon will be hot, and in more ways than one! 

    # MotoGP# MotoGP Bharat# MotoGP Bharat 2023# Indian GP# IndianOil Grand Prix 2023# IndianOil Grand Prix# Grand Prix of India

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    9.2
    0
    10
    2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    4,338 km
    Petrol+CNG
    Manual
    ₹ 13.75 L
    ₹ 29,078/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
    8.8
    0
    10
    2021 Mahindra XUV700
    15,999 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 24.50 L
    ₹ 51,823/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
    8.0
    0
    10
    2019 Mahindra Scorpio
    23,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 12.50 L
    ₹ 27,996/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    7.7
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra Scorpio
    18,999 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 12.50 L
    ₹ 27,996/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
    7.7
    0
    10
    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
    44,112 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 19.50 L
    ₹ 43,673/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Fortuner
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Fortuner
    43,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 27.50 L
    ₹ 61,590/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Honda City
    7.9
    0
    10
    2019 Honda City
    30,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.25 L
    ₹ 22,956/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
    2019 Hyundai Verna
    55,177 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 9.25 L
    ₹ 20,717/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
    40,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    ₹ 33,035/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    8.4
    0
    10
    2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    44,316 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 4.75 L
    ₹ 10,638/monthemi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12

    ₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Maserati MC20 Cielo
    Maserati MC20 Cielo

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Benelli New BN 302R
    Benelli New BN 302R

    ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    You might be interested in

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
    Royal Enfield Launches Rental Program In India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -10977 second ago

    This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India

    Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
    Royal Enfield Appoints AW Rostamani Group As UAE Distributor
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -9486 second ago

    Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.

    Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
    Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -4301 second ago

    MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

    Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
    Google Rolls Out Update For Android Auto; Gains Zoom Audio Calls, Prime Video, And More
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -3624 second ago

    Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones

    Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
    Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India; Pre-Bookings Started
    c&b icon
    By Janak Sorap
    calendar-icon

    -2531 second ago

    Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin

    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    -2086 second ago

    Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

    Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
    Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices From October 1
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    4 minutes ago

    Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    7 minutes ago

    For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

    Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
    Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.

    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    7 minutes ago

    For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.

    MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
    MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22 to 24 at the the Buddh International Circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

    MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024
    MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    7 hours ago

    Franco Morbidelli, after losing his Yamaha ride, will race for Pramac Ducati in the 2024 MotoGP season.

    Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP
    Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    7 days ago

    The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models wear a livery inspired by the bikemaker's YZR-M1 race bike.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn