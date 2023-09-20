MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India

The inaugural season of the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix is all set to be held from September 22-24, 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. The IndianOil Grand Prix of India, as it’s now officially called with Indian Oil becoming the title sponsor of the race, is expected to see between 1,00,000 and 1,50,000 spectators on race weekend. Free Practice 1 will happen on Friday, followed by Free Practice 2, Qualifying 1 and 2, and the MotoGP sprint race on Saturday. The main race will take place on Sunday.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP

Track Changes

The Buddh International Circuit racetrack was initially built to host Formula One races. It was officially inaugurated on October 18, 2011 and hosted the F1 Indian Grand Prix in 2011. The track has 13 turns and is 5.125 km long.

This is the first time the BIC will host a MotoGP round.

With the BIC track prepared and modified to make it suitable for motorcycle racing, the final homologation will be cleared on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The back straight (between turns 3 and 4), has been resurfaced apart, from some changes to the kerbs to make it safe for the bikes.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP

The Race

The weekend will see all three classes of the series, Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, take place in India for the very first time. The main MotoGP race will span 24 laps, pitting litre-class (1,000 cc) prototype bikes with peak power of over 250 bhp against each other. The IndianOil Grand Prix of India will be the 13th race of the 2023 MotoGP season.

Some of the biggest names from the motorcycle racing world will participate in the MotoGP Bharat round, including reigning champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia of Ducati Corse, who is heading the championship table this year as well, Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati racing team, Marco Bezecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati team, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha, as well as Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM.

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

New Speed Records

Organisers of the MotoGP Bharat event are expecting the race to shatter speed records in the series’ history. In the current MotoGP season, factory KTM rider Brad Binder has become the fastest rider ever by clocking a top speed of 366.1 kmph at the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello. Binder had beaten the previous record set by Pramac’s Martin (363.6 kmph), again set at Mugello in 2022.

Factory KTM rider Brad Binder set the all-time MotoGP top speed record earlier this year.

In MotoGP history, nine out of the ten top speed records have been set at Mugello. The BIC, though, has one of the longest straights of any circuit on the MotoGP calendar, measuring over one kilometre, and there are expectations that the BharatGP may see the race bikes hit a top speed of close to 370 kmph.

Where to Watch

Tickets to the IndianOil Grand Prix of India are available online at BookMyShow but organisers expect a sell-out within the next couple of days. Prices range from Rs. 800 and go up to over Rs. 1 lakh. All-day passes will be valid for all three days and will also give access to Friday free practice sessions, qualifying rounds and the sprint race on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The premier class races on Saturday (sprint) and Sunday (full race) will both start at 3:30 pm IST.

As the flyaways begin, make sure you're fully up to speed on the schedule for this weekend! ⏰



Friday's sessions will be extended for each class! 👇#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JaDAoK7BwM — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 18, 2023

Sports18 has the broadcasting rights, while Jio Cinema has the live streaming rights for the event.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix

What You Can’t Carry

The organisers of the maiden Grand Prix of India have released a list of items that spectators can and cannot carry to the circuit this weekend. The event, to be held from September 22-24, is expected to attract more than 1,00,000 spectators on race weekend.

For those of you driving down to BIC, be prepared for traffic woes, and best to check out the list of items that you are allowed to carry. Remember, the race weekend afternoon will be hot, and in more ways than one!