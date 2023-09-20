Login

MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix

For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

20-Sep-23 06:23 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The MotoGP Grand Prix of India releases spectator guidelines for its maiden race.
  • Prohibited items include power banks, laptops, cameras, and a range of other items, with food and water only available within the circuit.
  • The event will feature 41 teams and 82 riders across Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP categories.
  • Racing action begins on September 22, 2023, with a schedule of practice, qualifying, and races over three days.

The inaugural MotoGP Grand Prix of India is revving up, and the organisers have laid out the dos and don'ts for the fans flocking to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24, 2023.


Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP

 

As the motorsport extravaganza gears up, spectators are being cautioned against bringing a slew of items to the race track. The list of prohibited items encompasses power banks, laptops, binoculars, professional cameras, and a host of other paraphernalia that might hamper the race experience.

 

Notable inclusions on the no-no list are backpacks, radios, chairs, stools, oversized handbags, umbrellas (leave them at home, rain or shine), balloons, coins, bottles, fireworks, lighters or matchboxes, glass containers, perfume, deodorants, drones, alcohol, cans, chewing tobacco, and chewing gum. 

The lineup for the MotoGP Bharat


Your furry friends, unfortunately, won't get a glimpse of the high-octane action either. Also, laser lights, pens/pencils, skateboards, roller blades, and drones are to be left behind. Unsurprisingly, obvious items like firearms, crackers, sharp-edged materials, syringes, and sprays are not welcome either.

 

On the flip side, here's what you can bring: caps/hats, earplugs (trust us, these are a must for the roar of the engines), sunscreen, a picnic mat, sunglasses, baby food, and a medical inhaler. While you might have your mouth watering for some trackside snacks, remember that food and water can't be brought in, so you'll have to rely on the culinary offerings at the circuit.

 

Some restrictions, like prohibiting laptops and high-end cameras, are par for the course at major sporting events. Yet, the ban on power banks raises eyebrows, and fans are left curious about alternatives.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
 

MotoGP Bharat is gearing up to welcome the crème de la crème of the motorcycle racing world, with 41 teams and 82 riders vying for glory in Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP championships. The BIC, once an F1 hotspot, has undergone transformations to accommodate these speed demons on two wheels.

 

The action kicks off on September 22 with the first practice session at 4:00 PM, followed by the second practice session on September 23 starting at 10:40 AM. Qualifying roars into action at 11:20 AM on the same day, with the sprint race scheduled for 3:30 PM. The grand prix on September 24 zooms in at 4:00 PM (IST). Buckle up, India, for the MotoGP is about to set the BIC ablaze!

