MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
20-Sep-23 06:23 PM IST
Highlights
- The MotoGP Grand Prix of India releases spectator guidelines for its maiden race.
- Prohibited items include power banks, laptops, cameras, and a range of other items, with food and water only available within the circuit.
- The event will feature 41 teams and 82 riders across Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP categories.
- Racing action begins on September 22, 2023, with a schedule of practice, qualifying, and races over three days.
The inaugural MotoGP Grand Prix of India is revving up, and the organisers have laid out the dos and don'ts for the fans flocking to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24, 2023.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
As the motorsport extravaganza gears up, spectators are being cautioned against bringing a slew of items to the race track. The list of prohibited items encompasses power banks, laptops, binoculars, professional cameras, and a host of other paraphernalia that might hamper the race experience.
Notable inclusions on the no-no list are backpacks, radios, chairs, stools, oversized handbags, umbrellas (leave them at home, rain or shine), balloons, coins, bottles, fireworks, lighters or matchboxes, glass containers, perfume, deodorants, drones, alcohol, cans, chewing tobacco, and chewing gum.
The lineup for the MotoGP Bharat
Your furry friends, unfortunately, won't get a glimpse of the high-octane action either. Also, laser lights, pens/pencils, skateboards, roller blades, and drones are to be left behind. Unsurprisingly, obvious items like firearms, crackers, sharp-edged materials, syringes, and sprays are not welcome either.
On the flip side, here's what you can bring: caps/hats, earplugs (trust us, these are a must for the roar of the engines), sunscreen, a picnic mat, sunglasses, baby food, and a medical inhaler. While you might have your mouth watering for some trackside snacks, remember that food and water can't be brought in, so you'll have to rely on the culinary offerings at the circuit.
Some restrictions, like prohibiting laptops and high-end cameras, are par for the course at major sporting events. Yet, the ban on power banks raises eyebrows, and fans are left curious about alternatives.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
MotoGP Bharat is gearing up to welcome the crème de la crème of the motorcycle racing world, with 41 teams and 82 riders vying for glory in Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP championships. The BIC, once an F1 hotspot, has undergone transformations to accommodate these speed demons on two wheels.
The action kicks off on September 22 with the first practice session at 4:00 PM, followed by the second practice session on September 23 starting at 10:40 AM. Qualifying roars into action at 11:20 AM on the same day, with the sprint race scheduled for 3:30 PM. The grand prix on September 24 zooms in at 4:00 PM (IST). Buckle up, India, for the MotoGP is about to set the BIC ablaze!
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-10914 second ago
This program is a partnership with more than 40 motorcycle rental operators spanning 26 cities and destinations in India
-9423 second ago
Royal Enfield has said that they are planning to establish additional branches in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.
-4238 second ago
MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend
-3561 second ago
Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing users to unlock, lock, and start their cars using their smartphones
-2468 second ago
Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin
-2023 second ago
Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.
5 minutes ago
Tata Motors will be making an upward revision of up to 3 per cent across its entire range of commercial vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from October 1, 2023.
8 minutes ago
For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.
1 hour ago
Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.
1 hour ago
Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.
3 hours ago
The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.
6 hours ago
MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22 to 24 at the the Buddh International Circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
7 hours ago
Franco Morbidelli, after losing his Yamaha ride, will race for Pramac Ducati in the 2024 MotoGP season.
7 days ago
From September 22nd to 24th, the Buddh International Circuit will witness fierce competition among 22 riders representing 11 esteemed teams in MotoGP.
7 days ago
The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models wear a livery inspired by the bikemaker's YZR-M1 race bike.