MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
20-Sep-23 02:59 PM IST
Highlights
- Here's a list of things you need to look out for at MotoGP Bharat 2023
- This is the first ever MotoGP round to be held in India
- 22 riders from 11 MotoGP teams will race at BIC
MotoGP! In India! Well, it is a dream come true for all Indian MotoGP and motorsport fans, with the best riders in the world, racing against each other at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Now, problems, visa challenges and controversy aside, we do hope that the event runs smoothly and is as enjoyable as every MotoGP race is. And here is a list of few things that you should be looking out for, if you are attending the race or if you are watching it online.
Changes To The Racetrack
For the uninitiated, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) played host to three Formula 1 races in 2011, 2012 and 2013. But that was a different layout. For MotoGP, the track has been subtly modified with the aim of meeting FIM norms. For example, turn 13 has been turned into a double apex to keep the speeds in check. Plus, now the track measures 4.96 km in length instead of the earlier 5.13 km. The race will have 24 laps which means the total length of the race will be 119 km. In addition to the track layout, BIC now gets new air fence and big foam barriers along with increasing gravel section and run-off areas especially in turns 1, 3, 4 and 5. The barriers at turn 12 have been re-positioned for riders to have more run-off.
How To Watch
The seating capacity of BIC is about 1 lakh and prices of race passes range from Rs. 800 and go up to Rs. 1.8 lakh. Tickets can be bought on bookmyshow. The passes give you access for all three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which includes all practice and qualifying sessions along with race day, for all three racing classes – Moto 3, Moto 2 and MotoGP. But in case you can’t watch the race at the venue then the race will be streamed live on Jio Cinema and broadcast live on Sports 18 network.
Things To Carry & Prohibited Items
MotoGP Bharat has given a list of essentials that one can carry with themselves to the track such as caps, sunglasses, valid ID, sunscreen, mat and ear plugs. On the other hand, the list of prohibited things is a bit too large, and we suggest you take a good look at the picture below to make sure you don’t carry them, else, your race watching experience will be marred!
And yes, even we don’t understand the logic behind prohibiting some of the items such as power banks, binoculars, cameras, and backpacks.
MotoGP Bharat Schedule
The complete MotoGP schedule is given below. But in a gist, Friday, 22nd September will have free practice sessions for all three classes. Saturday, 23rd September will see all three classes having their qualifying session along with the sprint for MotoGP class. And Sunday, 24th September is of course, the D-Day, the race day.
How To Reach BIC
Buddh International Circuit is about an hour long drive from Central Delhi and on the three days that there will be action on the track, traffic is expected to be rather heavy, especially on the roads that lead to BIC. So your best bet will be to take a cab/taxi to the venue and back, which means no parking woes. There is metro connectivity till Pari Chowk, Greater Noida as well. But one will have to take a cab or a rickshaw till the venue. So make sure, you carry some cash with you.
