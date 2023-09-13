Login

India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

From September 22nd to 24th, the Buddh International Circuit will witness fierce competition among 22 riders representing 11 esteemed teams in MotoGP.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Sep-23 04:45 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MotoGP is being held in India for the very first time
  • BharatGP is set to take place from September 22 to 24
  • These riders will mount bikes from renowned manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.

The Buddh International Circuit is gearing up to host the first-ever Indian Grand Prix as part of the 2023 MotoGP calendar. This marks a historic milestone for the country's sporting ambitions and a testament to years of unwavering dedication to bring top-tier international motorcycle racing to Indian soil.

 

Also Read: MotoGP India Race Pass Categories Explained

 

Known as MotoGP Bharat, this thrilling race will be the 13th event in the 2023 circuit, promising an adrenaline-pumping showdown. From September 22 to 24, the Buddh International Circuit will witness fierce competition among 22 riders representing 11 esteemed teams. These riders will mount bikes from renowned manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.

 

 

Here's an exclusive look at the riders and the teams they'll be representing, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable race.


Here's an exclusive look at the riders and the teams they'll be representing, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable race.

 

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

 

  • Fabio Quartararo (France): Quartararo, the 2019 MotoGP rookie sensation, impressed the world by clinching victories in 2020. He ascended to become France's first premier-class World Champion in 2021. However, 2023 has been a challenging year for Quartararo and Yamaha due to an underperforming YZR-M1, with only one podium finish - a third-place at the Grand Prix of The Americas.

 

  • Franco Morbidelli (Italy): Joining MotoGP in 2018 as the reigning Moto2 World Champion, Morbidelli shone in 2020 with a runner-up finish. In 2021, a knee injury affected his performance. After partnering with Quartararo at Monster Energy Yamaha, a lacklustre 2022 was followed by another subdued season, awaiting a fresh start in 2024.

 

Also Read: 100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

 

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

  • Francesco Bagnaia (Italy): Bagnaia made his MotoGP debut in 2019 after winning the 2018 Moto2 title. Although he secured his first MotoGP win in 2021, he narrowly missed the championship. However, 2022 was a different story as he mounted a spectacular comeback, clinching five wins, leading the 2023 title race with dominance.

 

  • Enea Bastianini (Italy): Bastianini, known as 'The Beast,' won the 2020 Moto2 World Championship and showed immediate promise in MotoGP. Despite a shoulder blade injury in Portugal, he has shone in his sophomore season with four wins and a third-place finish in the standings.

 

Aprilia Racing

 

  • Aleix Espargaro (Spain): The oldest rider on the grid at 34, Espargaro's journey included several years of struggle until he secured his first Aprilia podium in 2021. In 2022, he notched his first GP win, bringing glory to Aprilia. Despite a slow start in 2023, Espargaro made a comeback with a double victory at the CatalanGP.

 

  • Maverick Vinales (Spain): Vinales, the 2013 Moto3 World Champion, transitioned to MotoGP in 2015. After a successful stint with Yamaha, he controversially switched to Aprilia in 2021. The partnership has been fruitful, with four podium finishes in 2022 and 2023.

 

Repsol Honda Team

 

  • Marc Marquez (Spain): Marquez, one of the greatest of all time with eight World Championships, including six in MotoGP, suffered a career-threatening injury in 2020. After a series of surgeries, he returned in 2023 but faced struggles due to injuries and Honda's performance woes.

 

  • Joan Mir (Spain): 2020 MotoGP World Champion, Mir, found himself with Repsol Honda in 2023 after Suzuki's departure. His debut year has been challenging, marred by injuries and Honda's difficulties.

 

Also Read: KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event

 

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

  • Jack Miller (Australia): Miller's unique ascent saw him jump straight from Moto3 to MotoGP in 2015. He enjoyed success with Ducati before joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2023, where he awaits a Sunday victory.

 

  • Brad Binder (South Africa): The 2016 Moto3 World Champion endured a challenging couple of seasons in 2021 and 2022. However, 2023 has seen a resurgence for both Binder and KTM, as they aim for a successful future.

 

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati)

 

  • Álex Márquez (Spain): The younger Marquez sibling secured Moto3 and Moto2 titles in 2014 and 2019. After tough years with LCR Honda, he found a fresh start at Gresini Racing in 2023, achieving a Sunday podium in his first year with Ducati.

 

  • Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy): Di Giannantonio, a rookie in 2022, had his standout moment when he claimed pole at his home Grand Prix at Mugello. He continued with Gresini for 2023, consistently finishing in the top 10.

 

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati)

 

  • Johann Zarco (France): Zarco, a back-to-back Moto2 World Champion, embarked on his Ducati journey in 2020. Now into his fourth season, he has secured 13 podiums but still seeks his maiden MotoGP win.

 

  • Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain): Nicknamed the 'Martinator,' Jorge Martin quickly rose through Moto3 and Moto2. He claimed a podium in his second MotoGP race and aims to challenge Bagnaia for the championship in 2023.

 

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati)

 

  • Luca Marini (Italy): Half-brother of MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi, Marini debuted in Moto3 in 2013 and joined Moto2 full time in 2016. In 2023, he secured his first MotoGP Sunday podium and consistently finishes in the top six.

 

  • Marco Bezzecchi (Italy): Bezzecchi jumped to MotoGP after impressive seasons in Moto2. He emerged as a title contender in 2023 with two wins in the first five races, eyeing a World Championship.

 

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia)

 

  • Miguel Oliveira (Portugal): Portugal's first premier class race winner joined CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team in 2023. Despite a challenging year, glimpses of Oliveira's potential promise a bright future for him and Aprilia.

 

  • Raul Fernandez (Spain): Fernandez, a rising star, moved to MotoGP in 2022 with high expectations. Injuries have hampered his debut season with Aprilia, but his latent speed makes him one of the most exciting young riders in Grand Prix racing.

 

Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM)

 

  • Pol Espargaro (Spain): The 2013 Moto2 World Champion is in his 10th MotoGP campaign. After challenging seasons with Repsol Honda, Espargaro returned to Tech3 in 2023, displaying remarkable resilience.

 

  • Augusto Fernández Guerra (Spain): The reigning Moto2 World Champion is the only rookie on the 2023 MotoGP grid. Fernandez's standout performance was a brilliant P4 at the French GP, with three top-10 finishes to his name.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP

 

The grid is set, the anticipation is high, and the Buddh International Circuit is ready for the roar of engines and the thrill of competition. The 2023 Indian Grand Prix promises to be a historic event showcasing a mix of seasoned champions and emerging talents, all vying for glory on Indian soil.

# BharatGP# MotoGP India# MotoGP 2023# MotoGP Bikes# MotoGP Lineup

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.0
0
10
2014 Honda City
60,752 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn