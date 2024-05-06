Login
MotoGP Reveals New Regulations For 2027: Engines To Be Downsized To 850 cc

The new technical regulations mark the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, with the premier class moving to smaller 850-cc engines.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new regulations will see the bikes get smaller engines with reduced top speeds
  • The new bikes promise to be safer, with ride height and holeshot devices banned
  • All manufacturers will be ranked B from 2027 to create a level playing field for teams

In what would mark the end of an era, MotoGP has announced that it will introduce new bikes under new regulations from 2027 onwards. The premier-class championship promises to be more road-relevant and more efficient under the new regulations, with better racing and more overtaking, under the new ownership of Liberty Media. The announcement also marks the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, as the new regulations will have the engine displacement go down to 850 cc. 

 

From 2027 onwards, MotoGP will reduce the engine size from 1,000 cc to 850 cc. This will bring down the top speed on the race bikes, making them safer while increasing mileage and making them more efficient and sustainable. Under the new regulations, the maximum bore has been reduced to 75 mm from 81 mm. The new rules also limit the maximum number of engines allowed for each rider in a season from seven to six. MotoGP says the new rules will help make the MotoGP bikes closer to the road models while ensuring they maintain their racing characteristics. 

 

The new regulations also bring forth the new 100 per cent sustainable fuels that will be used in the championship. MotoGP has already been using up to 40 per cent sustainable fuels since 2024. The smaller engine will also mandate a smaller fuel tank, with the capacity going down to 20 litres from 22 litres. The teams will only be allowed to use 11 litres during the sprint races. 

 

Also Read: Kazakhstan MotoGP Round Postponed Indefinitely Due to Severe Flooding

 

Moto GP 1

 

The new regulations also aim to tightly control aerodynamics from 2027 onwards to minimise their negative effects. MotoGP says the width of the top of the front fairing will be 50 mm narrower, which will reduce the effect of aero on the straights and braking areas. This promises closer wheel-to-wheel action and better overtaking. The aerodynamics behind the rider will be a part of the homologation, and teams will be allowed to update the same once per season to keep costs in check. 

 

MotoGP is also banning all ride-height and holeshot devices from 2027. This is said to make the sport safer, especially during race starts, and increase the overtaking ability on the bike. Furthermore, in a significant move, the GPS data from all riders will be available to all teams at the end of each session. This will give teams access to crucial data and aim to give the less-performing teams a better chance at making progress while keeping costs in check. MotoGP says that access to this data will help make the sport safer and will also increase the insight accessible to fans globally. 

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Jorge Martin Seizes Victory in Spanish Grand Prix Sprint Race

 

The current concession system will continue until 2027. However, once the new regulations come into force, all manufacturers will start the season in Rank B. The manufacturers will be assessed again by mid-season in 2027, and the rank will change accordingly, up or down, in order to keep a level playing field in the new era.

 

