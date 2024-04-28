Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark Flag
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MotoGP: Jorge Martin Seizes Victory in Spanish Grand Prix Sprint Race

Pramac's Jorge Martin once again clinched the sprint victory in a heart-pounding race of attrition at Jerez
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Marc Marquez's dream of a triumphant homecoming was shattered by a dramatic fall at Turn 9.
  • Jorge Martin took victory at the Spanish Grand Prix sprint race.
  • Amidst the chaos, Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta surged to second place.

The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix sprint race at Jerez ended with Pramac's Jorge Martin emerging as the hero in a race marked by heart-stopping moments and unpredictable twists.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Flies To First Ducati Pole Position At Wet Spanish Grand Prix

From the outset, Martin showcased his trademark sprint pace, catapulting into the lead on the opening lap. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to Marc Marquez, the eight-time world champion, who aimed to secure his maiden win with the Gresini Ducati team after scything past Martin following a momentary error from the latter. With each passing lap, Marquez's dominance seemed increasingly assured, sending ripples of excitement through the crowd.

 

But as the race approached its climax, disaster struck for the Spanish champion. On the ninth lap, just as victory seemed within his grasp, Marquez's hopes were dashed by a dramatic fall at Turn 9, leaving his adoring home fans stunned and distraught, blowing the race wide open once again.

 

Also Read: Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP In Deal Valued At €4.2 Billion

Yet, Marquez was not the only casualty of the race's relentless intensity. A staggering 15 riders, including the hyper-talented likes of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez, and Maverick Vinales, succumbed to the treacherous conditions, with crashes unfolding at every turn due to hidden wet patches. The unpredictability of each corner kept spectators on the edge of their seats, as riders battled not only each other but also the elements.

Amidst the chaos, Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta emerged as an unexpected contender, seizing second place in the sprint and in the championship too. Meanwhile, Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo staged a remarkable comeback, surging from the back of the grid to claim an improbable podium finish—a testament to his tenacity and raw talent.

 

Also Read: 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo To Stay With Yamaha Till 2026

 

As the chequered flag waved and Martin celebrated his hard-fought victory, discussions swirled around track conditions and race management. Some questioned whether the race should have been halted to assess the safety of the circuit, underscoring the delicate balance between thrilling competition and rider welfare.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the race, Fabio Quartararo's podium celebration was marred by a penalty for a tyre pressure breach, dropping him from third to fifth. This turn of events elevated KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa to the podium—a remarkable achievement for the veteran rider, marking his first top-three finish since 2017.

 

Also Read: Ducati Signs Moto2 Racer Fermin Aldeguer For 2025 MotoGP Season

 

Furthermore, post-race scrutiny revealed that Quartararo was not the only one penalised for tyre pressure infractions. Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller, and Alex Rins also faced penalties.

 

Finishing Order:

 

  1. J. Martin (Pramac Ducati)
  2. P. Acosta (GasGas Tech3 KTM)
  3. D. Pedrosa (KTM)
  4. F. Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati)
  5. F. Quartararo (Yamaha)
  6. R. Fernandez (TrackHouse Aprilia)
  7. M. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  8. A. Fernandez (GasGas Tech3 KTM)
  9. M. Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia)
  10. J. Mir (Honda)
  11. T. Nakagami (LCR Honda)
  12. J. Zarco (LCR Honda)
  13. F. Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati)
  14. J. Miller (KTM)
  15. A. Rins (Yamaha)
  16. L. Salvadori (Aprilia)

 

DNF:

 

  1. A. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  2. F. Bagnaia (Ducati)
  3. E. Bastianini (Ducati)
  4. M. Vinales (Aprilia)
  5. A. Espargaro (Aprilia)
  6. S. Bradl
  7. L. Marini (Honda)
  8. M. Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati)
  9. B. Binder (KTM)
# Jorge Martin# MotoGP Spanish GP# Spanish GP sprint# MotoGP Sprint# MotoGP# Motorsport# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 13,915 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.75 Lakh
₹ 37,539/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 18,809 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 26,764/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 4.85 Lakh
₹ 10,862/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
Maniesh Paul has taken delivery of a Mini Countryman in a green shade
Maniesh Paul and Wife Sanyukta Paul Buys A Mini Countryman
The services offered include ceramic coating, underbody coating, silencer coating, and internal panel protection
Toyota Launches T Gloss Car Care At Dealerships In India
Despite a challenging moment in Turn 1, Marquez's blistering lap secured him the pole position with a time of 1m46.773s, affirming his dominance in wet conditions.
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Flies To First Ducati Pole Position At Wet Spanish Grand Prix
Under the non-binding MoU, Tata will supply 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EV to Vertelo.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility To Deliver 2,000 XPRES-T EVs to Vertelo
Lotus claims that the Evija X set the fastest time for a production-based chassis at the Nurburgring.
Lotus Evija X Electric Hypercar Unveiled; Sets Third-Fasted Laptime At Nurburgring
Škoda’s first Vision Gran Turismo concept draws inspiration from the company’s 1957 1100 OHC Spider Le Mans race car.
Škoda Vision Gran Turismo Virtual Race Car Concept Revealed
The Kawasaki factory team will make way for the new Bimota racing team from 2025 with Kawasaki to stay on as an engine supplier for the new team.
Kawasaki Factory Race Team To Exit WorldSBK; Replaced By Bimota From 2025
Hulkenberg's departure from Haas opens a new chapter in his career, where he'll play a pivotal role in developing Audi's inaugural F1 car.
Nico Hulkenberg Leaves Haas to Join Incoming Audi F1 Team From 2025
Despite a challenging moment in Turn 1, Marquez's blistering lap secured him the pole position with a time of 1m46.773s, affirming his dominance in wet conditions.
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Flies To First Ducati Pole Position At Wet Spanish Grand Prix
Motorland Aragon secures a three-year MotoGP deal, guaranteeing annual races until 2026
Motorland Aragon Secures Three-Year MotoGP Deal with Aragon Government and Dorna
Despite a tumultuous journey in recent seasons, Quartararo reaffirms his commitment to Yamaha, citing belief in their new approach and potential for success
2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo To Stay With Yamaha Till 2026
Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP for €4.2 billion signals a huge shift in the world of motorcycle racing, promising a new era of premier class competition
Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP In Deal Valued At €4.2 Billion
Maverick Vinales blasted to a first win of 2024 on his Aprilia RS-GP making him the first rider to ever win a premier class race with three different manufacturers.
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved