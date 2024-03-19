Ducati Signs Moto2 Racer Fermin Aldeguer For 2025 MotoGP Season

Ducati has announced signing Moto2 rider Fermin Aldeguer to ride the factory machinery from next year. The announcement marks a big step up for Aldeguer, who will kickstart his career in the MotoGP premier class championship from 2025. Fermin is expected to join the Pramac Ducati satellite team on the grid but Ducati is yet to make an official mention of where exactly the rider will be placed.

Aldeguer has been one of the more prominent Moto2 riders in the last few years, especially after picking up five victories for Speed Up in Moto2 last season. He concluded the championship in an impressive third place overall. The 18-year-old has been on the radar for several teams with rumours involving Honda for a seat in 2024 but the rider decided to compete in Moto2 this year continuing his association with Speed Up. Aldeguer has been signed on by Ducati for two years with the option to extend until at least 2028.

Welcoming Fermin Aldeguer to the team, Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati, said, "I wish to warmly welcome Fermin into the Ducati family and we can't wait to see him already on the Desmosedici GP. I am very happy about this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders of the new generation of the world championship. In the last years, we have followed his evolution and during last season he showed an incredible speed. He is a very young guy with fantastic potential and characteristics to do well and we will give him all the technical support to make him grow."

Aldeguer is expected to step in place of Jorge Martin at Pramac next season, although a confirmation from the brand is yet to come about the latter’s departure. However, rumour mills have been afloat about Martin wanting to leave Pramac in search of a factory seat. Martin’s contract with Pramac will expire at the end of this season leaving room for Aldeguer to join in his place.

Martin showed incredible talent and was one of the top contenders in the 2023 season. Had the rider won the championship title, he would’ve automatically been promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Speaking of which, Bagnaia also negotiated his contract with Ducati earlier this month. The two-time world champion will be wearing red till the end of 2026.