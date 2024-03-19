Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Signs Moto2 Racer Fermin Aldeguer For 2025 MotoGP Season

The announcement marks a big step up for Aldeguer, who will kickstart his career in the MotoGP premier class championship from 2025
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Moto2 racer Fermin Aldeguer has been signed by Ducati for a two-year contract starting 2025.
  • Fermin Aldeguer is likely to join Pramac Ducati in place of Jorge Martin.
  • Aldeguer picked up 5 wins in the 2023 Moto3 season and finished third overall.

Ducati has announced signing Moto2 rider Fermin Aldeguer to ride the factory machinery from next year. The announcement marks a big step up for Aldeguer, who will kickstart his career in the MotoGP premier class championship from 2025. Fermin is expected to join the Pramac Ducati satellite team on the grid but Ducati is yet to make an official mention of where exactly the rider will be placed. 

 

Also Read: 2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed

 

Aldeguer has been one of the more prominent Moto2 riders in the last few years, especially after picking up five victories for Speed Up in Moto2 last season. He concluded the championship in an impressive third place overall. The 18-year-old has been on the radar for several teams with rumours involving Honda for a seat in 2024 but the rider decided to compete in Moto2 this year continuing his association with Speed Up. Aldeguer has been signed on by Ducati for two years with the option to extend until at least 2028. 

Welcoming Fermin Aldeguer to the team, Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati, said, "I wish to warmly welcome Fermin into the Ducati family and we can't wait to see him already on the Desmosedici GP. I am very happy about this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders of the new generation of the world championship. In the last years, we have followed his evolution and during last season he showed an incredible speed. He is a very young guy with fantastic potential and characteristics to do well and we will give him all the technical support to make him grow."

 

Also Read: MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal

 

Aldeguer is expected to step in place of Jorge Martin at Pramac next season, although a confirmation from the brand is yet to come about the latter’s departure. However, rumour mills have been afloat about Martin wanting to leave Pramac in search of a factory seat. Martin’s contract with Pramac will expire at the end of this season leaving room for Aldeguer to join in his place. 

 

Martin showed incredible talent and was one of the top contenders in the 2023 season. Had the rider won the championship title, he would’ve automatically been promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Speaking of which, Bagnaia also negotiated his contract with Ducati earlier this month. The two-time world champion will be wearing red till the end of 2026. 

 

# Ducati# MotoGP# 2025 MotoGP Season# Fermin Aldeguer# Motorsport# bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.3
2015 Hyundai Creta
  • 58,300 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 BMW 5 Series, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 BMW 5 Series
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.5 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Jaguar XF, Bank Street, New Delhi
6.7
2013 Jaguar XF
  • 59,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.75 Lakh
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Fluidic Verna, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Hyundai Fluidic Verna
  • 66,500 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 75,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Ducati Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Hero Vida Also Developing A Family-Oriented Electric Scooter?
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal New VVT Engine
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Opinion: Why Scramblers Make For Fantastic Motorcycles And Is India Ready For Them
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
Volvo's Final Diesel Car Rolls Off Production Line; Headed To A Museum
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts With New Hybrid Engines, More Tech
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
MotoGP: Martin Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season In Qatar, Marquez Fifth
MotoGP: Martin Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season In Qatar, Marquez Fifth
MotoGP: Martin Sets The Pace With Lap Record-Breaking Pole In Qatar, Marc Marquez Sixth On Ducati Debut
MotoGP: Martin Sets The Pace With Lap Record-Breaking Pole In Qatar, Marc Marquez Sixth On Ducati Debut
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved