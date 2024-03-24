MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal

Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales clinched a long-awaited victory in the MotoGP sprint at Portimao, capitalising on a crucial error from Pecco Bagnaia at Turn 1. Vinales, battling stomach flu all weekend, held off Jorge Martin to claim the win.



The race took a dramatic turn when defending champion Bagnaia, seemingly poised for victory, suffered a massive shake-up entering Turn 1 on lap 9, plummeting out of contention. Vinales, who had been trailing, found himself suddenly in the lead and successfully fended off Martin's challenges.





Although sprint wins don't officially count, Vinales made history by becoming the first rider in the MotoGP era to win races for three different premier-class manufacturers: Suzuki, Yamaha, and now Aprilia. He also ended Ducati's 19-race win streak across sprints and Grand Prix.



The race began with poleman Enea Bastianini struggling off the line, allowing Vinales to briefly lead before being overtaken by Bagnaia and Martin. Marquez, after a strong start, briefly dropped positions due to an error but recovered to finish second.



Meanwhile, rookie Pedro Acosta impressed with a seventh-place finish, while Fabio Quartararo managed to salvage a point for Yamaha after starting on the medium rear tire. However, four crashes in the race marred the early laps.



Bagnaia's misfortune now puts him just two points ahead of Martin in the championship standings, with Binder and Marquez trailing closely.





In the post-race interviews, Vinales expressed relief and satisfaction with his victory, describing it as "closing the circle" after enduring a victory drought since 2021. Marquez, securing his first podium for Ducati, highlighted the team's improved speed. However, Bagnaia rued his mistake, admitting to overlooking the impact of fuel load on his braking, which cost him a potential win.



Despite the factory Ducati team's setbacks, Pramac's Jorge Martin secured a podium spot, albeit battling rear vibrations throughout the race. Martin remains optimistic for the upcoming race, aiming for a more stable performance with the medium tire.





Finishing Order:



M. Vinales (Aprilia) M. Marquez (Gresini Ducati) J. Martin (Pramac Ducati) F. Bagnaia (Ducati) J. Miller (KTM) E. Bastianini (Ducati) P. Acosta (Tech3 KTM) A. Espargaro (Aprilia) F. Quartararo (Yamaha) R. Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) M. Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) M. Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia) A. Marquez (Gresini Ducati) J. Mir (Honda) A. Fernandez (Tech3 KTM) F. Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) T. Nakagami (LCR Honda) L. Marini (Honda)

DNF - Zarco, Binder, Rins, Di Giannantonio

