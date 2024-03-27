Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed

Ducati announced the dates for 2024 World Ducati Week (WDW), which will be held on July 26-28, 2024, at Misano World Circuit in Rimini, Italy.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 World Ducati Week to be held from July 26 to July 28 At Misano World Circuit
  • Passes for participants from India and Asia Pacific are free
  • Expect new motorcycle showcases at WDW 2024

The World Ducati Week is the biennial congregation of Ducati owners and enthusiasts and the dates for the 2024 event have been announced. The 2024 edition of the World Ducati Week will be held from July 26 to July 28, at Misano World Circuit in Rimini, Italy. Like always, expect the World Ducati Week to be an event bristling with exotic Ducati bikes, track sessions, parades, various shows and also involving riders from Ducati’s various motorsport teams along with the MotoGP team as well.

 

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India

7evp3pa8

Among the most exciting attractions is the Race of Champions, the unique and extraordinary race that sees Ducati riders compete against each other at the Misano World Circuit. Ducati riders who compete on circuits all over the world every weekend in MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships will take part in a unique race on the track. Plus, there will be riding sessions or DREs as the company calls it, for Ducati owners, who can ride their motorcycles on the track and off-road sessions for Ducati ADV owners as well. 

Expect Ducati to showcase old models that brought glory to the brand along with new and upcoming models as well. As is the case at any motorcycling festival, expect good music, performances from globally renowned brands, great food, interactions with Ducati legends and motorsport riders and much more at WDW. 

It is mandatory for each participant to get his/her passes on the WDW2024 online ticketing platform. The good news is that for participants coming from India and Asia Pacific can get passes free of cost for the World Ducati Week 2024.  

# World Ducati Week 2024# World Ducati Week# Ducatisti# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Ducati Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV-Coupe Concept Revealed; India Launch In H2 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE India Launch Date Revealed
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Renault, Nissan Preview New 5- And 7-Seat SUVs for India
Tata Motors EV Division Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India
Tata Motors EV Division Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In India
Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed
Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Revealed
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
Royal Enfield Sets Up Dutch Hub For EU Expansion
Royal Enfield Sets Up Dutch Hub For EU Expansion
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
World Ducati Week 2022 Dates Announced
World Ducati Week 2022 Dates Announced
2021 World Ducati Week Postponed Till 2022
2021 World Ducati Week Postponed Till 2022
Record Attendance At World Ducati Week 2018
Record Attendance At World Ducati Week 2018
Lorenzo, Dovizioso And Troy Bayliss To Race At World Ducati Week
Lorenzo, Dovizioso And Troy Bayliss To Race At World Ducati Week
Ducati Monster 1200 25th Anniversario Unveiled
Ducati Monster 1200 25th Anniversario Unveiled
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved