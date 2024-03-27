2024 World Ducati Week Dates Revealed

The World Ducati Week is the biennial congregation of Ducati owners and enthusiasts and the dates for the 2024 event have been announced. The 2024 edition of the World Ducati Week will be held from July 26 to July 28, at Misano World Circuit in Rimini, Italy. Like always, expect the World Ducati Week to be an event bristling with exotic Ducati bikes, track sessions, parades, various shows and also involving riders from Ducati’s various motorsport teams along with the MotoGP team as well.

Among the most exciting attractions is the Race of Champions, the unique and extraordinary race that sees Ducati riders compete against each other at the Misano World Circuit. Ducati riders who compete on circuits all over the world every weekend in MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships will take part in a unique race on the track. Plus, there will be riding sessions or DREs as the company calls it, for Ducati owners, who can ride their motorcycles on the track and off-road sessions for Ducati ADV owners as well.

Expect Ducati to showcase old models that brought glory to the brand along with new and upcoming models as well. As is the case at any motorcycling festival, expect good music, performances from globally renowned brands, great food, interactions with Ducati legends and motorsport riders and much more at WDW.

It is mandatory for each participant to get his/her passes on the WDW2024 online ticketing platform. The good news is that for participants coming from India and Asia Pacific can get passes free of cost for the World Ducati Week 2024.