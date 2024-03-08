Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh

Ducati India will launch the Streetfighter V4 S in India on March 12, 2024. The Italian brand announced the same on its social media handles and will add the Streetfighter V4 S to its already stellar V4 line-up. Interestingly, Ducati India has already listed the motorcycle on its website, and it is priced at Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle gets a new Grey Nero colour along with a few updates as well. The V-shaped LED DRLs and the full LED headlights are now similar to that of the Panigale V4. The fuel tank is now the same as the Panigale V4 as well, which offer better support to the rider while braking and cornering. The fuel tank capacity increases to 16.5 litres and the tank itself gets redesigned side covers, making it look sharper than before.

The swingarm pivot on the Streetfighter V4 S has been re-positioned, to move 4 mm higher than before, which optimises the anti-squat action, thereby offering better stability and precision while negotiating corners and during hard acceleration. Ducati has also worked on the weight distribution by loading up the front end, which helps with precise corner entry.

The other highlight is the semi-active Öhlins suspension on the Streetfighter V4 S, which includes NIX30 43 mm USD fork and a TTX36 monoshock at the rear, coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface, which helps in adjusting the performance of the suspension better and quicker. The V4 S models also get Marchesini rims, which are forged Aluminium alloys, thereby helping in reducing unsprung mass and helping with acceleration and braking.

The Streetfighter V4 S gets a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm along with 123 Nm of paek torque output at 9,500 rpm. Ducati says that the internal working of the motor has been tweaked a bit so as to match the silencer outlet with a bigger diameter and reduce exhaust back pressure. There’s also a new lithium-ion battery, which is part of the standard equipment on the V4 S. The wet weight of the Streetfighter V4 S 2023 stands at 197.5 kg.

In terms of electronics, the bike now gets four power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. For high and medium modes, there is a new ride map with dedicated gear calibration. Full and low modes are all new. The low power mode restricts the bike’s power output to ‘just’ 165 bhp, with muted throttle response. There is also a new ‘Wet’ riding mode on offer.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S will go up against the likes of the BMW S 1000 R and the Triumph Speed Triple RS.