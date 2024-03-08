Login

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the Streetfighter V4 S. The motorcycle gets a few updates as well and is priced at Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 S launched at Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The motorcycle gets a new colour along with few updates
  • It goes up against BMW S 1000 R and Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Ducati India will launch the Streetfighter V4 S in India on March 12, 2024. The Italian brand announced the same on its social media handles and will add the Streetfighter V4 S to its already stellar V4 line-up. Interestingly, Ducati India has already listed the motorcycle on its website, and it is priced at Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle gets a new Grey Nero colour along with a few updates as well. The V-shaped LED DRLs and the full LED headlights are now similar to that of the Panigale V4. The fuel tank is now the same as the Panigale V4 as well, which offer better support to the rider while braking and cornering. The fuel tank capacity increases to 16.5 litres and the tank itself gets redesigned side covers, making it look sharper than before. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Streetifighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased

The swingarm pivot on the Streetfighter V4 S has been re-positioned, to move 4 mm higher than before, which optimises the anti-squat action, thereby offering better stability and precision while negotiating corners and during hard acceleration. Ducati has also worked on the weight distribution by loading up the front end, which helps with precise corner entry. 

The other highlight is the semi-active Öhlins suspension on the Streetfighter V4 S, which includes NIX30 43 mm USD fork and a TTX36 monoshock at the rear, coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface, which helps in adjusting the performance of the suspension better and quicker. The V4 S models also get Marchesini rims, which are forged Aluminium alloys, thereby helping in reducing unsprung mass and helping with acceleration and braking. 

The Streetfighter V4 S gets a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm along with 123 Nm of paek torque output at 9,500 rpm. Ducati says that the internal working of the motor has been tweaked a bit so as to match the silencer outlet with a bigger diameter and reduce exhaust back pressure. There’s also a new lithium-ion battery, which is part of the standard equipment on the V4 S. The wet weight of the Streetfighter V4 S 2023 stands at 197.5 kg.

In terms of electronics, the bike now gets four power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. For high and medium modes, there is a new ride map with dedicated gear calibration. Full and low modes are all new. The low power mode restricts the bike’s power output to ‘just’ 165 bhp, with muted throttle response. There is also a new ‘Wet’ riding mode on offer.

undefined

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S will go up against the likes of the BMW S 1000 R and the Triumph Speed Triple RS.  

# Ducati# Ducati India# Ducati bikes# Ducati Streetfighter V4 S# Streetfighter V4# Streetfighter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Research More on StreetFighter V4

Ducati StreetFighter V4
8.2

Ducati StreetFighter V4

Starts at ₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Ducati Specifications
View Ducati Features

Popular Ducati Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Ather To Introduce 'Biggest OTA Update Yet' At Community Day Event On April 6
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Lyricist And Writer Manoj Muntashir Adds Mercedes-Maybach S-Class To His Collection
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved