MotoGP: Marc Marquez Flies To First Ducati Pole Position At Wet Spanish Grand Prix

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez opened his Ducati account as he added to his tally of 65 premier-class pole positions, clinching his maiden pole aboard a Ducati during a rain-soaked qualifying session at the Spanish Grand Prix. Already showing dominance in the wet conditions during pre-qualifying practice, Marquez emerged as a strong contender for pole position.



Despite a tense moment where a slip in Turn 1 seemed to jeopardise his pole bid, Marquez managed to set a blistering lap time of 1m46.773s, securing pole position.



His closest competitor, VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, saw a welcome return to form as he attempted a last-minute challenge but ended up in the gravel, allowing Marquez to maintain his lead ahead of the Italian.



Joining Marquez on the front row is championship leader Jorge Martin from Pramac, completing an all-Ducati front row.

KTM's Brad Binder claimed fourth position after advancing through Q1, while the Ducati squad dominated the top positions, with eight Ducatis in the top nine.



It took him two saves and even a bit of frustration 😅@marcmarquez93 takes his first pole position with @GresiniRacing! 🕺#SpanishGP 🇪🇸

A late crash for rookie star Pedro Acosta aboard his GasGas KTM disrupted his qualifying, resulting in a tenth-place grid position, ahead of the Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.



The wet conditions challenged riders, with only Johann Zarco from Honda narrowly missing out on a Q2 appearance, settling for 13th. For Yamaha, it was a now-routine disappointing outing, with Fabio Quartararo securing the 23rd spot, highlighting the struggles of the Yamaha team in the rain.



Marquez's pole position marks a historic moment for both himself and the Gresini Ducati team, as the pre-season feeling of inevitable success for the Spanish legend is already validated.

