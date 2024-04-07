Login
2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo To Stay With Yamaha Till 2026

Despite a tumultuous journey in recent seasons, Quartararo reaffirms his commitment to Yamaha, citing belief in their new approach and potential for success
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fabio Quartararo signs new contract with Yamaha.
  • Quartararo will remain with Yamaha till 2026.
  • The Frenchman won the world championship with the Japanese team back in 2021.

Yamaha has just signed Fabio Quartararo for another two years, extending their partnership until 2026. It's a big win for Yamaha to retain Quartararo, especially after a bumpy ride last season when Yamaha's performance took a massive hit with respect to their European rivals.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Pramac Ducati Racing Reveals Striking New Purple Livery At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

 

For Quartararo, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster. Despite being crowned world champion in 2021, things got shaky in 2022 as the ever-widening performance deficit to Ducati cost him a second title by the narrowest of margins and last year was even tougher as the Japanese bikes lost out to KTM and Aprilia. But now, he's doubling down on Yamaha, believing in their new approach and positive changes behind the scenes.

The decision to stay wasn't easy, especially with rumours swirling about Quartararo possibly jumping ship in 2025. But in the end, he felt a strong connection with Yamaha, seeing their potential for greatness once again.

 

Also Read: Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP In Deal Valued At €4.2 Billion

 

Speaking about his new contract, Quartararo said “I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in blue. Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset. My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together! Six years ago, they gave me the chance to step up to MotoGP, and since then we have achieved great things together. We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again. I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!”

 

This signing isn't just about Quartararo and Yamaha. It's part of a bigger picture in MotoGP, with other riders like Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder also securing long-term deals. It's a sign of stability in a sport known for its speed and unpredictability.

 

Also Read: Ducati Signs Moto2 Racer Fermin Aldeguer For 2025 MotoGP Season

Sure, Yamaha has had its rough patches lately. But this decision confirms that Quartararo sees a bright future ahead with the legendary Japanese outfit, especially with special concessionary benefits like unlimited testing coming their way this year to help them climb back to the top. It's a story of trust, perseverance, and the thrill of the ride in MotoGP.

 

# MotoGP# Fabio Quartararo# Yamaha MotoGP# 2025 MotoGP Season# Motorsport# Bikes
