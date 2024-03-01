Login
MotoGP: Pramac Ducati Racing Reveals Striking New Purple Livery At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

The team, led by Paolo Campinoti, is the final MotoGP squad to reveal its colours for the upcoming season.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

Published on March 1, 2024

Highlights

  • Pramac Ducati unveils its 2024 MotoGP livery during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
  • Reigning teams' champions Pramac Ducati made alterations to their livery, featuring a more prominent purple design.
  • Rider shake-up rumours for 2025 and Jorge Martin's struggles with vibration issues add intrigue to Pramac Ducati's prospects for the 2024 season.

Pramac Racing, Ducati’s MotoGP satellite team, has unveiled its revamped livery for the 2024 season during a special event at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.  Led by team principal Paolo Campinoti, the squad is the final team on the MotoGP grid to reveal its bold new colours for the upcoming season. Last year, Pramac Ducati clinched the teams' championship with five race victories split between riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco. Martin, who contended for the world championship until the final round, remains with Pramac on a factory-backed Ducati for this season, alongside newcomer Franco Morbidelli from Yamaha and with Zarco moving to LCR Honda.

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 MotoGP Season

 

Both Martin and Morbidelli were present at the Bahrain Grand Prix to unveil the team's new livery, which prominently features a striking purple design. This alteration marks a departure from their previous colour scheme.

 

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli will represent the Pramac Ducati team in 2024.

 

Notably, Pramac Ducati has enjoyed a close relationship with Formula 1, with the team's bikes carrying the F1 logo since 2021, reflecting Campinoti's connection with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

 

Looking ahead, there are rumours of a rider shake-up in 2025, with Moto2 standout Fermin Aldeguer potentially joining the team. While the specifics of Aldeguer's role remain uncertain, it casts doubt on Martin's future with the team beyond 2024.

 

Martin's recent struggles with a vibration issue during pre-season testing in Qatar have raised questions about his ongoing suitability for the team. Meanwhile, Morbidelli enters the season with limited track time on the Ducati, having missed significant testing due to a concussion sustained during training.

 

The 2024 MotoGP season kicks off next weekend in Qatar, where Pramac Ducati will look to defend its title and make an impact with its newly revealed livery and rider lineup.

