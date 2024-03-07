Login

Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 MotoGP Season

The 2024 MotoGP season promises an unprecedented 21 weekends of adrenaline-fueled action
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

    The 2024 MotoGP season is poised to deliver an unparalleled spectacle, with the championship expanding to a record-setting 21 weekends. This increase in the number of races promises fans an extended thrill ride, with each Grand Prix set to offer its unique blend of adrenaline-pumping action and high-stakes drama.
     

    Commencing on March 10, the season opener at the Losail Circuit in Qatar marks a return to tradition after track resurfacing necessitated a temporary shift in the 2023 schedule. The anticipation for this event is palpable, as riders and teams gear up to make their mark right from the outset.
     

    The prospect of a 42-race season, encompassing both sprint races and main races, looms large. However, the reality of weather-related disruptions, as evidenced by the cancellations during the 2023 Australian GP on Phillip Island, underscores the unpredictability inherent in outdoor motorsports.


     

    New Circuits
     

    Adding a fresh dimension to the championship is the inclusion of a new track on the calendar – the Sokol International Racetrack in Kazakhstan. Originally slated for debut in 2023, homologation issues delayed its introduction, but MotoGP enthusiasts can now look forward to witnessing the adrenaline-fueled action in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.


     

    Riders
     

    Amidst the excitement of new circuits, significant changes in team dynamics grab headlines. The most notable among these is the departure of Marc Marquez from Honda Racing after an illustrious 11-season stint. Marquez's decision to join Gresini Racing, a satellite team, alongside his brother Alex, marks a rare occurrence in MotoGP history, signalling a seismic shift in the sport's power dynamics.

     

    Meanwhile, the void left by Marquez at Honda Racing sees Valentino Rossi's half-brother, Luca Marini, stepping up to the challenge. Additionally, the extremely highly rated rookie Pedro Acosta makes his MotoGP debut with the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 team, replacing the seasoned Pol Espargaró.
     

    Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia will hope to continue his title success but he will face stiff competition from within his own team as Enea Bastianini looks to be back on his ‘beastly’ form and from his 2023 title rival Jorge Martin.
     

    The Ducati rider, buoyed by his success in clinching the championship in the final race of the 2023 season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, exudes confidence as he prepares to face the challenges ahead.
     

    Having demonstrated his prowess on the track and his ability to navigate the intense competition of MotoGP, Bagnaia enters the new season with a blend of determination and focus. His recent performances during pre-season testing at Sepang and Qatar further solidified his position as a formidable contender, with the Italian expressing satisfaction with his Ducati's performance.
     

    As Bagnaia fine-tunes his racecraft and hone his skills, all eyes are on him to see if he can replicate the stellar form that propelled him to championship glory. With rivals eager to dethrone him and new contenders emerging on the grid, Bagnaia's journey to defend his title promises to be a thrilling narrative woven into the fabric of the 2024 MotoGP season.


     

    Rule Changes
     

    As the grid undergoes a transformation, so do the rules governing the sport. The introduction of a revamped concession points system aims to level the playing field among teams, with Ducati leading the ranks. However, not all riders are in favour of the changes, particularly those from Honda and Yamaha, now ranked lower under the new system.


     

    Steps Towards Sustainable Fuel
     

    In a bid to embrace sustainability, MotoGP takes a significant step towards a non-fossil fuel future, mandating that 40% of fuel used by teams be of non-fossil origins by 2024, with a target of reaching 100% by 2027. However, concerns linger regarding the potential reintroduction of lower-powered engines, reminiscent of the unsuccessful trial in 2007.
     

    Technological advancements continue to shape the sport, with the adoption of videometry software aiding riders in refining their racing lines. Despite its introduction in 2011, it's only now gaining widespread traction among teams, promising to revolutionise race strategy and enhance performance on the track.
     

    Tyre pressure regulations emerge as a contentious issue, with stricter penalties introduced for breaches. This move, aimed at enhancing safety, faces backlash from teams and fans alike, who fear it may hinder the competitive spirit of the sport and introduce unnecessary complexity.
     

    Amidst these changes, MotoGP celebrates its 75th year of premier class racing, with festivities planned throughout the season to mark this milestone. As the anticipation builds and teams fine-tune their strategies, one thing remains certain – MotoGP's 2024 season promises to be a rollercoaster ride of speed, skill, and spectacle, captivating audiences around the globe and reaffirming its status as the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

