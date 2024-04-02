Login
Liberty Media Acquires MotoGP In Deal Valued At €4.2 Billion

Liberty Media's acquisition of MotoGP for €4.2 billion signals a huge shift in the world of motorcycle racing, promising a new era of premier class competition
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Liberty Media has acquired MotoGP.
  • The deal is valued at €4.2 billion.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Media secures an 86% ownership stake in MotoGP.

Liberty Media, the American parent company that has owned Formula 1 since 2016, has officially sealed the deal to acquire the illustrious MotoGP world championship from the Spanish-owned Dorna Sports. This acquisition, valued at €4.2 billion (approx. INR 37,564 crore), not only marks a significant expansion of Liberty Media's entertainment portfolio but also signals a new era for premier class motorcycle racing worldwide.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position

 

Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Media has secured an 86 per cent ownership stake in MotoGP, with the remaining 14 per cent retained by the incumbent management team at Dorna Sports. However, this acquisition encompasses more than just MotoGP, extending Liberty's reach to encompass Dorna's control over WorldSBK and the MotoE World Cup.

 

Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, expressed unbridled enthusiasm about the acquisition, acknowledging MotoGP's status as a global sporting phenomenon with a dedicated and passionate fanbase. Maffei sang praise for MotoGP's highly lucrative financial profile, highlighting the potential for substantial growth and expansion under Liberty's stewardship. He pledged to leverage Liberty's expertise and resources to enhance the sport's appeal, promising benefits for fans, teams, commercial partners, and shareholders alike.

 

Despite the initial anticipation for a swift completion of the deal ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season, regulatory considerations, particularly from the European Commission, introduced unexpected delays. However, Liberty Media remains steadfast in its confidence, assuring stakeholders of its commitment to securing the necessary clearances and approvals to finalise the acquisition by the end of the year.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal

The acquisition process was not without its contenders however, as Qatar Sports Investments and TKO Group emerged as formidable competitors vying for ownership. However, Liberty's proposal stood out as the most promising option, offering assurances for a seamless transition and sustained organic growth while preserving MotoGP's integrity and independence.

 

The impending takeover naturally raises questions and concerns about potential changes in MotoGP's trajectory under new ownership, echoing past experiences with joint ownership of F1 and MotoGP. However, Liberty Media moved swiftly to allay fears, reaffirming its commitment to preserving MotoGP's (and WSBK) unique identity and operational autonomy under Dorna Sports.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units

Furthermore, the acquisition opens doors to innovative collaborations and synergies between MotoGP and other entities within Liberty Media's vast entertainment empire. Drawing parallels to the company's transformative impact on Formula 1 since 2016, industry analysts speculate on potential avenues for growth and development, ranging from enhanced digital experiences for fans to expanded global reach through strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives.

 

As MotoGP navigates the transition to new ownership, stakeholders and fans remain cautiously optimistic about the future while acknowledging the need for careful stewardship to preserve the sport's core values and traditions. With Liberty Media's expansive resources at their disposal, MotoGP stands poised to capitalise on new opportunities and chart a course towards sustained success on the global stage.

