Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2024 edition of its track-only RC 8C motorcycle, and only 100 units of the supersport will be manufactured for global sale. And no, it is not coming to India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 KTM RC 8C revealed
  • Only 100 units to be manufactured
  • Gets an 889 cc LC8c V-Twin engine making 135 bhp

The 2024 edition of the KTM RC 8C has been revealed and KTM will manufacture only 100 units of this track-only motorcycle for global sale. KTM will begin taking pre-orders for the RC 8C from 20 March 2024, but expect the units to be lapped up quite quickly. Customers from Europe, USA, Mexico, Canada and South Africa. Interested customers will have to pay 1,000 Euros to pre-book the KTM RC 8C. 

 

Also Read: KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use LC8 V-Twin Engine

Interested customers can also book the delivery of their RC 8C at Portimao, Portugal, but then they will also have to purchase the race parts package compulsorily. The handover session at Portimao includes a personalised track setup session, track day experience with KTM racers, and hot laps in the KTM X-Bow and access to a world-exclusive preview of a new from product from KTM. 

Talking about the engine, the 2024 KTM RC 8C gets an 889 cc LC8c parallel-twin engine, which makes 135 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is bolted to a purpose-built steel tubular frame. The motorcycle makes use of lightweight components making it ready for the track. The bike weighs in dry at 142 kg.

 

Also Read: KTM India Reveals New Colours For RC & ADV Range

The KTM RC 8C was manufactured in collaboration with Kramer Motorcycles, getting quick-release body and tank panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, Pirelli racing slick tyres, along with top-shelf components like 43 mm WP Apex close cartridge fork and a WP Apex Pro 7746 monoshock, with remote preload adjuster. The bike also gets Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master brake cylinders, with Brembo Stylema front brake calipers that grip the twin 290 mm disc up front. At the rear is a 230 mm disc with Aluminium rotors and Titanium screws.

In terms of features, the KTM RC 8C gets a 5-inch TFT screen with AIM MXS 1.2 Race dashboard and datalogger with inbuilt GPS. 

# 2024 KTM RC 8C# KTM RC 8C# KTM Bikes# KTM Motorcycles# KTM MotoGP# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular KTM Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024
TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024
Yezdi Roadking Spotted At A Dealership Meet ; Launch In July 2024
Yezdi Roadking Spotted At A Dealership Meet ; Launch In July 2024
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Caught Testing Again
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Caught Testing Again
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400
Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of 2025 Debut
Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of 2025 Debut
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
BMW Motorrad Announces Track Training Programme In India
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast Charging Stations
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Volvo Cars Now Provide Real-Time 'Accident Ahead' Alerts In Europe
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved