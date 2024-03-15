2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units

The 2024 edition of the KTM RC 8C has been revealed and KTM will manufacture only 100 units of this track-only motorcycle for global sale. KTM will begin taking pre-orders for the RC 8C from 20 March 2024, but expect the units to be lapped up quite quickly. Customers from Europe, USA, Mexico, Canada and South Africa. Interested customers will have to pay 1,000 Euros to pre-book the KTM RC 8C.

Interested customers can also book the delivery of their RC 8C at Portimao, Portugal, but then they will also have to purchase the race parts package compulsorily. The handover session at Portimao includes a personalised track setup session, track day experience with KTM racers, and hot laps in the KTM X-Bow and access to a world-exclusive preview of a new from product from KTM.

Talking about the engine, the 2024 KTM RC 8C gets an 889 cc LC8c parallel-twin engine, which makes 135 bhp and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is bolted to a purpose-built steel tubular frame. The motorcycle makes use of lightweight components making it ready for the track. The bike weighs in dry at 142 kg.

The KTM RC 8C was manufactured in collaboration with Kramer Motorcycles, getting quick-release body and tank panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, Pirelli racing slick tyres, along with top-shelf components like 43 mm WP Apex close cartridge fork and a WP Apex Pro 7746 monoshock, with remote preload adjuster. The bike also gets Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta radial master brake cylinders, with Brembo Stylema front brake calipers that grip the twin 290 mm disc up front. At the rear is a 230 mm disc with Aluminium rotors and Titanium screws.

In terms of features, the KTM RC 8C gets a 5-inch TFT screen with AIM MXS 1.2 Race dashboard and datalogger with inbuilt GPS.