KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine

German performance tuning company Brabus introduced its first motorcycle in 2022, the Brabus 1300 R based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. In 2023, the firm introduced the second model called the Brabus 1300 R Edition 2023. Now, latest reports indicate that KTM and Brabus will continue their partnership and the next model out of the collaboration will be the Brabus 1400 R, based on the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R (Evo). Now, Brabus has reportedly filed new trademarks for the Brabus 1400 and more than one variant are planned, including the Brabus 1400 R Signature, Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made and the Brabus 1400 R Rocket.

Brabus is expected to introduce the 1400 R later this year.

Brabus has so far refrained from engine tuning on its two-wheeled models, so the 1400 R models are likely to use the stock KTM LC8 engine from the 1390 Super Duke range. The engine has a displacement of 1,350 cc, with an output of 190 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The chassis components are also likely to be shared with the KTM, including the tubular frame made of chrome-molybendum steel, aluminium single-sided swing arm and semi-actively controlled components from WP Suspension.

Like the Brabus 1300 R, the 1400 R is expected to be a limited edition model, and likely to be expensive!

Design details haven’t been revealed about the upcoming bike, but we can expect a round LED headlight, as well as top-spec components made of carbon fibre. The bikes are likely to be introduced later in 2024, and will be limited edition models, and likely to be expensive, probably costing a whole lot more than the KTM 1390s. So far, there’s been no official confirmation from either KTM or Brabus, but it’s only natural that the new KTM LC8 platform will be utilised by Brabus to make the next Brabus 1400 R models.