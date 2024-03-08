Login

KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine

The 1,350 cc LC8 engine used in the new KTM 1390 Super Duke range will be used in the under development KTM Brabus 1400.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Brabus 1400 R to be based on KTM 1390 Super Duke platform
  • Brabus 1400 R expected in three variants
  • Official announcement likely later this year

German performance tuning company Brabus introduced its first motorcycle in 2022, the Brabus 1300 R based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. In 2023, the firm introduced the second model called the Brabus 1300 R Edition 2023. Now, latest reports indicate that KTM and Brabus will continue their partnership and the next model out of the collaboration will be the Brabus 1400 R, based on the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R (Evo). Now, Brabus has reportedly filed new trademarks for the Brabus 1400 and more than one variant are planned, including the Brabus 1400 R Signature, Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made and the Brabus 1400 R Rocket. 

 

Also Read: KTM Brabus 1300 R Revealed

 

Brabus is expected to introduce the 1400 R later this year.

 

Brabus has so far refrained from engine tuning on its two-wheeled models, so the 1400 R models are likely to use the stock KTM LC8 engine from the 1390 Super Duke range. The engine has a displacement of 1,350 cc, with an output of 190 horsepower at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The chassis components are also likely to be shared with the KTM, including the tubular frame made of chrome-molybendum steel, aluminium single-sided swing arm and semi-actively controlled components from WP Suspension.

 

Like the Brabus 1300 R, the 1400 R is expected to be a limited edition model, and likely to be expensive!

 

Design details haven’t been revealed about the upcoming bike, but we can expect a round LED headlight, as well as top-spec components made of carbon fibre. The bikes are likely to be introduced later in 2024, and will be limited edition models, and likely to be expensive, probably costing a whole lot more than the KTM 1390s. So far, there’s been no official confirmation from either KTM or Brabus, but it’s only natural that the new KTM LC8 platform will be utilised by Brabus to make the next Brabus 1400 R models.

# Brabus 1400 R# KTM Brabus 1400 R# Brabus 1400 R rumours# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved