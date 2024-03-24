MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position

In an electrifying qualifying session at Portimao, Ducati MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini emerged victorious, claiming pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix in a tense battle on the track.



This unexpected triumph marks Bastianini's second career pole, a remarkable achievement considering his struggles with race pace earlier in the weekend. His success contrasts with last year's misfortune at the same circuit, where a collision with Luca Marini resulted in a shoulder blade fracture, putting a damper on his season.

Image Credit: Ducati Corse

Despite enduring gastroenteritis, Aprilia's Maverick Vinales delivered a stunning performance, coming within 0.082 seconds of snatching pole position from Bastianini. Also

joining Bastianini on the front row is Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, who showcased his signature speed to secure a strong starting position, while reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, a strong contender for a third consecutive title, settled for fourth after leading the way in the initial stages of Q2.



The second row features former Ducati teammate Jack Miller, now with KTM, and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Ducati, demonstrating impressive form ahead of the race.



Rookie Pedro Acosta displayed grit and determination, advancing through Q1 alongside Alex Marquez to secure a commendable seventh place on the grid, narrowly edging out Marc Marquez, who faced setbacks due to a fast crash in the treacherous downhill Turn 15 right-hander.



Image Credit: Gresini Racing

Fabio Quartararo led the Japanese manufacturer contingent in ninth, followed closely by KTM's Brad Binder and Yamaha teammate Alex Rins, rounding off the top 12 qualifiers.



Meanwhile, Vinales' Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro led the group eliminated in Q1, narrowly missing out on advancement, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio and RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira trailing closely behind.



As Enea Bastianini celebrated his maiden pole as a factory Ducati rider, Marc Marquez's terrifying crash added an element of drama to the MotoGP qualifying session at the Portuguese Grand Prix.



However, Marquez's hopes of contention were dashed early on when he suffered a frightening crash at Turn 15, compromising his qualifying efforts. Despite the setback, Marquez displayed resilience, returning to the track but failing to match his earlier pace, ultimately qualifying in eighth position.



Starting Grid:



E. Bastianini (Ducati) M. Vinales (Aprilia) J. Martin (Pramac Ducati) F. Bagnaia (Ducati) J. Miller (KTM) M. Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati) P. Acosta (Tech3 KTM) M. Marquez (Gresini Ducati) F. Quartararo (Yamaha) B. Binder (KTM) A. Rins (Yamaha) A. Marquez (Gresini Ducati) A. Espargaro (Aprilia) F. Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) M. Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia) R. Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) F. Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) A. Fernandez (Tech3 KTM) J. Zarco (LCR Honda) J. Mir (Honda) T. Nakagami (LCR Honda) L. Marini (Honda)

Main image credit: MotoGP.com