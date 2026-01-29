Tesla Model S, Model X Production To End By Mid-2026

Tesla will wind down production of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV in mid-2026. The announcement was made by company CEO Elon Musk at the firm’s Q4 2025 earnings call during his welcome address.



The Model S is Tesla's longest-selling car, having debuted in 2012; Model X arrived in 2015

Speaking at the earnings call, Musk said, “It’s time to bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honourable discharge. We are really moving into a future that is based on autonomy, and so if you are interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it. We expect to wind down the S and X production next quarter.”

Musk, however, added that Tesla would continue to support the Model S and Model X programs “for as long as people have the vehicles.”

The Model S is Tesla’s longest-serving model, debuting over a decade ago in 2012. The Model X, meanwhile, was the company’s first SUV and made its debut in 2015. Both EVs were manufactured by Tesla at its Fremont facility with an annual production capacity of 1 lakh units. Musk also confirmed that the Model S and X production lines would be converted into an Optimus factory to manufacture the company’s new humanoid robots with a planned annual capacity of 10 lakh units in the long term.



While once the backbone of Tesla’s sales in global markets, the Model S and Model X have in recent years played a much smaller part in Tesla’s overall sales. The smaller Model 3 and Model Y have taken over as the bread and butter models for the company, with annual production and sales of over 1.5 million units in all of the past 3 years across all manufacturing plants and markets.



The Model Y (pictured) and Model 3 have gone on to replace the Model S and X as the company's most popular models.

Tesla reported deliveries of 15,85,279 units of the Model 3 and Model Y last year, but only 50,850 deliveries of the Model S, Model X and Cybertruck - notably below the production capacities of their product lines. It should be noted that the Model S and Model X assembly lines in Fremont have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh units, with the Cybertruck line in Texas having a capacity in excess of 1.25 lakh units. Additionally, competition in the EV market has also heated up in recent years, with major internal combustion manufacturers across Europe and America having dived into electrification, as well as a slew of brands emerging out of China.



The company has also, for years, planned a slew of new models, including an all-new Roadster, the Cybercab and the Semi truck, aside from other projects such as Optimus, with all slowly edging towards production.



For now, there doesn’t look to be a successor to the Model S or X in sight.