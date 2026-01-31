New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?

Renault recently unveiled the all-new Duster for the Indian market, marking the revival of its popular nameplate in India after almost four years. Essentially, the second generation of the SUV to arrive in India, the new Duster shares some similarities with the new third-gen Renault/Dacia Duster unveiled in global markets in late 2023 and 2024, but gets some notable differences as well. Let's take a closer look:



Platform & Dimensions

Globally, the latest generation of the Duster is based on the CMF-B platform, which also holds true to the Indian model, albeit with several India-specific changes to better suit the local market. Renault India calls it the Renault Group Modular Platform and says that almost 90 per cent of it has been changed to meet Indian requirements.



The India-spec Duster (top) and international model (bottom) both have near identical dimensions; the front door cladding was dropped for the India model.

In terms of dimensions, both the Euro-spec Dacia Duster and the India-spec Duster measure 4,343 mm long, 1,813 mm wide and sit on a 2,657 mm wheelbase. There is a very minor difference in height - 1,661 mm for the European car vs 1,659 mm for India. Ground clearance also gets minor differences with the European SUV sitting 209 mm off the ground (4x4 not included) compared to the Indian SUV’s 212 mm.



Exterior Design

The new Duster for India follows the same design principles as its global siblings, though both the front and rear ends get unique design touches for India. While the global model either features the Dacia badge or Renault wordmark on the grille, the India-spec SUV features the Duster wordmark. The headlamps also get different internals - Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps on the global model compared to the simpler LED eyebrow on the Indian SUV.



India-spec SUV very similar in design to the global model, though it gets different bumpers, revised light clusters and the grille reads ‘Duster’ instead of ‘Renault’

Lower down, the Euro-spec car gets a more squared-off bumper with chunkier cladding, while the India-spec SUV gets small fog lamps, slimmer silver inserts, and more angled side vents. In profile, the squared-out wheel arches too are shared elements, though the India spec car makes do without the plastic insert running up the front doors.



Lightbar tail lamps are unique to the Indian model; the global model gets simpler lights

Meanwhile, at the rear, the India-spec car gets connected taillamps with slimmer LED lighting elements compared to the European car’s simpler triangular units. As with the front, the Euro-spec SUV gets a chunkier cladding on the bumpers compared to its Indian sibling.



Interior Design

India-spec SUV promises a premium cabin experience with use of soft touch materials and more features.

The differences between the India-spec Duster and its Euro-spec sibling get a lot more noticeable inside the cabin. While the Euro-spec SUV still holds on to elements of its workhorse nature with extensive use of plastics and clever storage spaces, the India-spec SUV has been tailored to provide a more premium appeal.

Global model gets more utalitarian interiors and a smaller digital instrument cluster

The India-spec Duster employs some soft-touch materials on the dashboard and doors, with some design elements are also changed. Both cars get the larger 10-inch central touchscreen, though the India-spec car lacks the hooded digital instrument cluster, instead featuring a larger free-standing unit and lacking the dedicated slot for a phone mount offered on the global model. The dashboard’s fascia also gets a more layered look on the India spec car, along with redesigned air con vents, though a lot of the switchgear is shared.



Powertrains

Moving to the powertrain, the Duster in international markets is offered with a varying range of options depending on the market it is sold in. Engine options include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and even a bi-fuel petrol-LPG option. In addition to that, you also get strong hybrid options and 4x4 variants.

For now, India will only get the Duster in front-wheel drive; the international model gets a 4x4 option.

In the Indian context, we will initially get a 99 bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 161 bhp 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The former has a manual gearbox only, and the latter has both manual and automatic gearbox options. A strong hybrid option with a claimed range of up to 1000 km is also on the cards, but it will only arrive around Diwali 2026. Unlike its predecessor, there is no AWD or 4WD option on the new India-spec Duster.

The new Duster is set to launch in India in March 2026.