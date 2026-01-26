New Renault Duster India Debut LIVE Updates: Specifications, Features, Images

Renault is set to revive one of its most successful models in the Indian market, the Duster SUV. Renault’s first all-new model for India in almost half a decade, the new Duster for India is set to be based around the third-gen Duster now on sale in Europe, but it's expected to feature some India-specific changes.

Also read: New Renault Duster To Make India Debut Today: What To Expect





While set to get the same boxy proportions of its global sibling, the India-spec SUV looks set to get its own distinctive fascia and rear-end design elements. Teasers of the SUV suggest a revised headlamp design with simpler LED daytime running lamp eyebrows instead of the Y-shaped patterning on the global model. The grille, too, is expected to get a slightly different treatment than its global sibling, though the SUV looks set to retain the chunky, squared-out bumper.



Also Read: India-Spec New Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Jan 26 Debut

Meanwhile, at the rear, the India-spec SUV is set to get the much-in-vogue lightbar design incorporated into the tail lights. The new Duster is also expected to sit on the latest CMF-B architecture and measure in at a little over 4.3 metres in length, over 1.6 metres in height and with a wheelbase of over 2,650 mm.



Details on the cabin are scarce, though we expect it to share elements with its global sibling while also getting some India-specific changes to up the value factor.

Also Read: 2025 Renault Triber Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?



Powertrain details remain up in the air at this time, though it could arrive with the same petrol engine options as the outgoing model. A hybrid could also be on the cards at a later stage.



Follow the LIVE updates from the Duster’s debut here: