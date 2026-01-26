logo
New Delhi

New Renault Duster India Debut LIVE Updates: Specifications, Features, Images

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Jan 26, 2026, 04:38 PM
Key Highlights
  • New Duster to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos & Hyundai Creta
  • Expected to arrive with petrol engine options initially
  • To be based on the CMF-B platform

Renault is set to revive one of its most successful models in the Indian market, the Duster SUV. Renault’s first all-new model for India in almost half a decade, the new Duster for India is set to be based around the third-gen Duster now on sale in Europe, but it's expected to feature some India-specific changes.

Renault Duster teaser

While set to get the same boxy proportions of its global sibling, the India-spec SUV looks set to get its own distinctive fascia and rear-end design elements. Teasers of the SUV suggest a revised headlamp design with simpler LED daytime running lamp eyebrows instead of the Y-shaped patterning on the global model. The grille, too, is expected to get a slightly different treatment than its global sibling, though the SUV looks set to retain the chunky, squared-out bumper.

New Renault Duster teaser 2

Meanwhile, at the rear, the India-spec SUV is set to get the much-in-vogue lightbar design incorporated into the tail lights. The new Duster is also expected to sit on the latest CMF-B architecture and measure in at a little over 4.3 metres in length, over 1.6 metres in height and with a wheelbase of over 2,650 mm.

Details on the cabin are scarce, though we expect it to share elements with its global sibling while also getting some India-specific changes to up the value factor.

Renault Duster teaser 2

Powertrain details remain up in the air at this time, though it could arrive with the same petrol engine options as the outgoing model. A hybrid could also be on the cards at a later stage.

Follow the LIVE updates from the Duster’s debut here:

4:40 PM
Jan 26, 2026

Renault is set to unveil the all-new Duster SUV for the Indian market today. The SUV will mark the return of the Duster nameplate to India after almost 4 years and is Renault's first all-new model for India in nearly half a decade.

New Renault Duster 2
