New Renault Duster India Debut LIVE Updates: Specifications, Features, Images
- New Duster to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos & Hyundai Creta
- Expected to arrive with petrol engine options initially
- To be based on the CMF-B platform
Renault is set to revive one of its most successful models in the Indian market, the Duster SUV. Renault’s first all-new model for India in almost half a decade, the new Duster for India is set to be based around the third-gen Duster now on sale in Europe, but it's expected to feature some India-specific changes.
While set to get the same boxy proportions of its global sibling, the India-spec SUV looks set to get its own distinctive fascia and rear-end design elements. Teasers of the SUV suggest a revised headlamp design with simpler LED daytime running lamp eyebrows instead of the Y-shaped patterning on the global model. The grille, too, is expected to get a slightly different treatment than its global sibling, though the SUV looks set to retain the chunky, squared-out bumper.
Meanwhile, at the rear, the India-spec SUV is set to get the much-in-vogue lightbar design incorporated into the tail lights. The new Duster is also expected to sit on the latest CMF-B architecture and measure in at a little over 4.3 metres in length, over 1.6 metres in height and with a wheelbase of over 2,650 mm.
Details on the cabin are scarce, though we expect it to share elements with its global sibling while also getting some India-specific changes to up the value factor.
Powertrain details remain up in the air at this time, though it could arrive with the same petrol engine options as the outgoing model. A hybrid could also be on the cards at a later stage.
Follow the LIVE updates from the Duster’s debut here:
Renault is set to unveil the all-new Duster SUV for the Indian market today. The SUV will mark the return of the Duster nameplate to India after almost 4 years and is Renault's first all-new model for India in nearly half a decade.
