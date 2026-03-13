Renault Duster-Based 7-Seat SUV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of 2027 Launch

The upcoming launch of the new Renault Duster marks the start of a fresh product offensive from Renault in India, which is set to include a three-row SUV as well as a new subcompact SUV. While the subcompact SUV was recently previewed by the Bridger concept, the larger 7-seat SUV has now been spied testing on Indian roads ahead of its expected launch early next year.



Also read: Renault Bridger Sub-4M SUV Concept Unveiled: Mini Duster To Arrive In 2027 With Hybrid, EV Options



The new 7-seat SUV will be based on the Duster, with the test mule looking to share a lot in common with the C-segment SUV. Renault has previously confirmed that its new Global Modular Platform - that debut in the Duster - is capable of being used in models ranging from sub-4m up to 4.7 metres in length while featuring adjustable overhangs and wheelbase as well a as supporting multiple bodystyles other than just SUVs.

Also Read: Renault Duster Makes A Grand Indian Comeback, Gets Hybrid Tech



Upcoming SUV will also be underpinned by the RGMP architecture.

Going by the pictures, the SUV shares similarities with the Dacia Bigster sold in European markets. The fascia features rectangular headlamps similar to the India-spec Duster flanking a slim rectangular grille with arrow-shaped patterning, while lower down, the front bumper features a large central intake and a prominent skid plate element.



Down the flanks, the design similarities with the Duster continue with prominent fenders and the C-pillar-mounted rear door handle. Cladding on the window line behind the C-pillar suggests a change to the glasshouse - likely larger rear quarter windows for increased third-row comfort. The rear overhang also looks to be larger than the Duster, though it's hard to say clearly given the angle of the images. The taping up of the tail lamps suggests that the SUV could get its own unique rear lighting elements to help it stand out.



Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Testmule shares styling elements with the Dacia Bigster SUV sold in Europe.

Moving to the cabin, the SUV is likely to get the same interior design as the new Duster, with the dual screens atop the dashboard and heavy use of leatherette fabrics across surfaces to add a premium feel.



Also read: New Renault Duster India Launch On March 17



In terms of powertrain, expect the new 7-seat SUV to share its running gear with the Duster, so we could expect it to also feature the 1.3 turbo-petrol as well as the 1.8 petrol strong hybrid. The company may decide not to offer the 1.0 turbo-petrol from the entry Duster on the larger SUV.



As for a name, that remains up in the air at this point. With Renault having no existing nameplate for a Duster-based three-row SUV in India, the company could name it in line with its global range. In international markets, Renault offers two SUVs in this size range - the Dacia-badged Bigster and the Renault-badged Boreal. It remains to be seen if the company will use either of the two names for the Indian market or create an all-new model name.

Image credit