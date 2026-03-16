New Renault Duster Launch Tomorrow: What to Expect?

It started the trend of Compact SUVs in India way back 2012 and now the Renault Duster is set for a grand return on March 17. The French car brand has already taken the wraps off the India-spec Duster and has also revealed some key details about the SUV including the platform it is built on. What is left to know are the prices and the variant details and here’s what you can expect when the SUV is launched on Tuesday.

Renault has already revealed that the new Duster is built on the Global Modular Platform (RGMP) which according to the brand has been designed and engineered with the Indian market in mind. It is scalable which means the company can built models from different segments on this platform. The SUV looks quote boxy with its name written in bold on the front grille. Other highlights are a fair bit of cladding all around along with connected tail lamps.

The cabin gets dual 10 inch screens which are a part of a single unit. Other premium features include, dual zone AC, electric and ventilated front seats along with a panoramic sunroof they’re likely to be seen only in the top variants. The Duster is also one of the fe cars in the segment which will come with 17 Level 2 ADAS function making it a safer bet out on the roads.

Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Three engine options have been conformed by Renault though only two will be launched now while the 1.8 litre Petrol with a hybrid setup will be launched later in the year. For now the first option will be 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm and comes with a manual transmission option. A 1.3-litre turbo Petrol will also get an automatic gearbox and will deliver higher numbers (158 bhp and 280 Nm). This engine could be seen in the higher variants of the SUV. Renault could launch the Duster at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.