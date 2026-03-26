JSW Motors Ties Up With Dassault Systèmes Make To EVs For Indian Market

JSW Motors Limited is all set to enter the Indian market with a slew of products starting in the second half of 2026. The brand has already teased its first SUV for India which is based on the Jetour T2 and now it has announced a new partnership specifically for new energy vehicles. The brand aims to launch a wide portfolio of products in India where electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are likely to dominate.

According to the brand it has formed “a long-term strategic partnership with French manufacturer Dassault Systèmes to redefine the design, engineering, and manufacturing of its upcoming product portfolio.” JSW Motors will use the DELMIA: 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes as its core digital backbone of the entire range of its upcoming New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). This is a cloud-based platform that helps in for simulation, modeling, and data intelligence.

Also Read: JSW’s Creta Electric Rival Spotted: Chery Jaecoo J5 Undergoes Testing In Pune

While the SUV based on the Jetour T2 is likey to be the first offering from the brand in India, a Creta EV rival is also in the works as the Chery Jaecoo J5 has already been spotted undergoing testing in Pune. A lot of products from JSW Motors are likely to be locally manufactured in India as the brand is establishing an EV manufacturing hub in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

