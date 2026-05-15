Norton Manx R's Made-in-India V4 Engine: All You Need To Know
- 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, 72-degree V4 engine
- 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm, 130 Nm at 9,000 rpm
- Norton V4 engine made in India by TVS
The Norton Manx R is the flagship superbike of Norton Motorcycles and features a state-of-the-art 1,200cc, 72-degree V4 engine. The new engine, currently being manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility, is technologically the most advanced, and sophisticated high-performance motorcycle engine built in India so far. While the V4 engine is built in Hosur, several components in the valvetrain, engine cases and other elements of the engine are imported and then incorporated in the final engine assembly at Hosur.
Norton's parent company, TVS Motor Company played a key role in delivering this outstanding level of engineering packaging, the company announced. TVS provided extensive support for the Manx R's whole-vehicle computational fluid dynamics analysis (CFD), particularly for heat management and optimising the engine's cooling system.
Also Read: Norton Manx R India Launch Confirmed
Norton V4 Engine Output
The Norton Manx R is powered by an all-new, 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine which produces 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. According to Norton Motorcycles, the 72-degree Norton V4 engine is designed as much for explosive performance as for instant acceleration in the usable rev-range, with class-leading torque kicking in below 10,000 rpm. The engine is said to produce 77 per cent of its peak torque at 5,000 rpm.
Also Read: Norton Manx R Prices, Specs Announced in the UK
Norton V4 Engine Architecture
The chassis and design teams of the Norton Manx R had very specific requirements for centre-of-gravity position, and this largely determined the engine size, architecture and overall vibration performance. Taking these into account, the engineers determined that the same 1,200cc capacity and 72-degree V-angle as the outgoing V4SV engine would be ideal for the new powerplant.
Norton V4 Engine Performance
The V-angle allowed the development of a unique “Phased Pulse Firing Order” with irregular firing intervals, which is said to help maximise drive from the mechanical platform before any intervention from the traction control is required. Separately driven electronic throttle bodies for the front and rear banks of the V4 with two injectors per cylinder are said to deliver exceptionally precise levels of torque management.
The two separate electronic throttle bodies allow the two cylinder banks to be controlled independently, assisting both traction control and improving low-speed running as well as cylinder deactivation in hot conditions, which in turn, improves fuel consumption. Other highlights include the use of a balance shaft for significantly lower noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. Norton says all of these come together to offer an engine that has a wide rev range between peak power and torque speeds. The result is that the 1,200cc V4 holds torque between those speeds to a much higher degree than competitor engines with a V4 layout.
Norton V4 Engine Mass
The 1,200cc V4 has a bore and stroke of 82mm X 56.8 mm. Norton says while the V4 engine doesn’t share a single component with Norton’s previous V4SV unit, it does share the same bore, stroke and swept capacity as the V4SV. The Manx R’s powerplant is significantly lighter and more economical, with higher power and torque outputs. All engine components have been optimised for mass reduction, resulting in a low mass of 73.3 kg.
Norton Manx R India Launch Details
The Norton Manx R will be launched in India, expected around September 2026, when the Norton Motorcycles brand is also launched. Once launched the Manx R will go up against a long list of rivals in the global market, including the Ducati Panigale V4, Aprilia RSV4, BMW S 1000 RR and the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP. We expect starting India prices for the Norton Manx R to be competitive, around Rs. 22-24 lakh (Ex-showroom).
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