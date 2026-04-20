New Renault Duster Bags Five Stars In Latest Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Details

Renault's all-new Duster has secured five stars in the latest round of Bharat NCAP crash tests. The long-awaited SUV, launched in March, has received five stars for adult as well as child occupant protection. This is an important moment for Renault India, as the Duster is the first Renault model to be tested under the country's own new car assessment programme. Previously, the highest a made-in-India Renault went was a four-star rating, which was handed to the Triber, in 2021, and the Kiger, in 2022, but both those cars were tested by Global NCAP, under older, less stringent test protocol.

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Renault Duster Bharat NCAP test scores

For adult occupant protection, the Renault Duster scored 30.49 points out of a maximum 32, which is a shade lower than the points scored by the Tata Sierra and new Kia Seltos.

As per the test report, the Duster lost some ground in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, scoring 14.49 points out of 16. While protection for the front passenger was rated ‘good’ all through, protection for only the driver's head, neck and knees was rated good, with protection for the chest, shins and feet deemed ‘adequate’.

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The Duster aced the side moveable deformable barrier test (16 points out of 16) as well as the side pole impact test, with protection for the crash dummy rated good in both tests.

On the child occupant protection front, the Duster scored 45 points out of a maximum 49, which is slightly higher than the Sierra, and on level terms with the new Seltos. The 18-month-old and 3-year-old child test dummies were placed in rearward-facing child seats installed in the second row with the help of ISOFIX anchors. The Duster scored maximum points in the dynamic test as well as child restraint system installation, losing out only in the vehicle assessment scoring (9 points out of 13).

These ratings apply to every variant of the new Duster, including all powertrain options across the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol as well as the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol.

Commenting on the five-star performance, Dr V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering in India, said, “This result is rooted in engineering execution on the ground. The Duster was subjected to extensive simulations, physical crash tests, and system‑level validations, with a strong focus on real‑world Indian driving conditions. From body structure performance to restraint calibration and electronic safety systems, every element was engineered, tested and refined to work together. The 5‑star BNCAP rating reflects the rigour of that end‑to‑end engineering and validation process.”

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New Renault Duster: Standard safety equipment

As standard, the new Renault Duster features six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, cornering stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child seat anchors, among others.

Prices for the Renault Duster range from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).