logo
New Delhi

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Jun 04, 2026, 12:30 PM
Follow us on
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Top variants now get wireless charger, tyre pressure monitoring
  • Exterior now gets a more chrome heavy look
  • Prices range from Rs 19.72 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom)

The long-serving Toyota Innova Crysta has been updated for the 2026 model year with prices starting at Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota’s workhorse people mover retains the familiar 2.4-litre diesel engine but gets styling updates and select new features to freshen its appeal.

Also read: All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Variant Launched At Rs. 23.60 Lakh

VariantPrice (7-seater)Price (8-seater)
GX/ GX FleetRs 19.72 lakhRs 19.77 lakh
GX+Rs 21.15 lakhRs 21.20 lakh
VXRs 24.93 lakhRs 24.98 lakh
ZXRs 26.63 lakh---
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta

On the outside, the Crysta gets tweaks to the bumper and grille, adopting a more chrome-heavy look. While the basic shape of the grille remains unchanged, it now features a thick brushed-chrome surround and three horizontal bars finished in chrome. The previously body coloured section splitting the grille and lower intake now features a black applique, while the chrome trim around the fog lamps has also been revised. Similarly, the rear bumper also gets design tweaks along with revised trim inserts.

Also read: Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta 1

Moving to the cabin, Toyota says that the interior now gets lighter colour faux wood trim inserts, new copper accents and dual-tone black and hazel brown leatherette upholstery in higher variants. In terms of features, the top VX and ZX trims now get a wireless smartphone charger, while the ZX trims also add a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The readout for the TPMS is located low on the centre console near the Eco & Power drive mode switches. As before, all but the top variant can be optioned with either a bench seat or captain seats in the second row. The top ZX trim gets captain seats as standard.

Also read: Toyota To Build New Car Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Lakh Vehicles A Year

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta 3

As for the powertrain, there are no changes to the 2.4-litre diesel engine, which continues to be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel mill is good for 148 bhp and 343 Nm. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15 kmpl.

# Toyota Innova# Toyota Innova Crysta# Toyota Innova Crysta price# 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta
Rating Icon
7.0/10
Toyota Innova Crysta
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 19.18 - 26.12 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Innova Crysta Specifications
View Innova Crysta Features

Popular Toyota Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 Lakh