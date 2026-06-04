2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 Lakh

The long-serving Toyota Innova Crysta has been updated for the 2026 model year with prices starting at Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota’s workhorse people mover retains the familiar 2.4-litre diesel engine but gets styling updates and select new features to freshen its appeal.

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Variant Price (7-seater) Price (8-seater) GX/ GX Fleet Rs 19.72 lakh Rs 19.77 lakh GX+ Rs 21.15 lakh Rs 21.20 lakh VX Rs 24.93 lakh Rs 24.98 lakh ZX Rs 26.63 lakh ---

On the outside, the Crysta gets tweaks to the bumper and grille, adopting a more chrome-heavy look. While the basic shape of the grille remains unchanged, it now features a thick brushed-chrome surround and three horizontal bars finished in chrome. The previously body coloured section splitting the grille and lower intake now features a black applique, while the chrome trim around the fog lamps has also been revised. Similarly, the rear bumper also gets design tweaks along with revised trim inserts.

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Moving to the cabin, Toyota says that the interior now gets lighter colour faux wood trim inserts, new copper accents and dual-tone black and hazel brown leatherette upholstery in higher variants. In terms of features, the top VX and ZX trims now get a wireless smartphone charger, while the ZX trims also add a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The readout for the TPMS is located low on the centre console near the Eco & Power drive mode switches. As before, all but the top variant can be optioned with either a bench seat or captain seats in the second row. The top ZX trim gets captain seats as standard.

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As for the powertrain, there are no changes to the 2.4-litre diesel engine, which continues to be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel mill is good for 148 bhp and 343 Nm. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15 kmpl.