All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella E3 Variant Launched At Rs. 23.60 Lakh
- Price of only the top-spec E3 variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella has been announced
- The Ebella E3 trim comes with the bigger 61 kWh battery with a 543 km range
- Compared to Maruti's eVitara Alpha trim the EBella E3 is almost Rs. 3.6 lakh more expensive
Price for the long-delayed Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella has finally been announced, and the top-spec E3 variant has been launched for Rs. 23.60 lakh. Sadly, as of now, the carmaker has only announced the price of the top-spec model, and prices for the lower versions – the E1 and E2- remain unknown. It appears Toyota plans to launch the other variants in a phased manner, and given how this EV has already been delayed so much, we wish that weren’t the case.
Also Read: Toyota Ebella EV Review
The Maruti Suzuki eVitara, the EBella EV twin, has already been on sale for a while now. Interestingly, the former’s Alpha variant, the counterpart to the E3 grade of EBella, is priced at Rs. 20.1 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a price difference of almost Rs. 3.6 lakh. Which makes us wonder why Toyota decided to do that, even though both models are almost identical in terms of specification and features and are made on the same assembly line.
Now, the EBella is offered with two battery options – a 49 kWh unit and a bigger 61 kWh battery pack. The E3 variant only comes with the latter, which powers a single electric motor to produce 172 bhp and 193 Nm of peak torque. With this setup, the EBella can offer you a claimed range of 543 km on a single charge. Now, globally, the SUV is also offered with an option dual motor setup and All-Wheel Drive, but that version is not coming to India for now.
Visually, you have Toyota’s ‘Hammer Head’ design with a black finished upright grille, flanked by angular, swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps. The electric SUV also comes with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels and chunky cladding all over.
The cabin is compact but well-equipped with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, sliding and reclining rear seats, panoramic roof, and JBL premium sound system. The wide single-unit screen housed two displays – a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. You also get wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.
Safety-wise, the EBella is equipped with level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist systems), along with seven airbags, ABS with EBS, ESP, Brake Assist, 360-degree camera and much more.
With the new Urban Cruiser EBella, Toyota is also offering an 8-year battery warranty, Assured Buyback option, Battery-as-a-Service options and attractive financial schemes.
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