Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos 2026: Features, Mileage, And Drive Experience Compared

The compact SUV segment is possibly the most competitive space in the Indian market. Now, the Hyundai Creta has been the segment leader for many years; the fight is getting tougher every year, and right now, its biggest rival is the Kia Seltos. So, if you, too, are planning to get a compact SUV and are confused between these two, we are here to help. In this article, I am going to compare the two SUVs based on some important aspects like features, Safety, mileage, and driving experience.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Exterior

Both SUVs look bold and properly modern. On the outside, both come with full LED lighting, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, a good combination of chrome and piano black elements and more. At the end of the day, it boils down to which one you find more attractive. Having said that, the Seltos began much more recently, and it gets an upper hand by offering easy lift hydraulic struts for the bonnet.

Dimensions Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4330 mm 4460 mm Width 1790 mm 1830 mm Height 1635 mm 1635 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2690 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm 200 mm

Purely in terms of dimensions, the Seltos takes the lead. It’s longer by 130 mm, wider by 40 mm, and comes with an 80 mm longer wheelbase, which translates to better cabin space as well. Both SUVs are of the same height, but the Seltos still manages to offer a 200 mm ground clearance over the Creta’s 190 mm GC.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Interior & Features

The cabins of both SUVs are well-equipped to match the taste of modern SUV buyers. Which means, from mid-spec trims you get features like panoramic sunroof, big touchscreen displays with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and more. Now the Creta gets a panoramic sunroof on a comparatively lower variant than the Seltos. At the same time, the Seltos’ mid-spec automatic trims get ventilated and powered front seats, which are offered in the Creta at a level higher on the variant list.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Sales Cross 2 Lakh Units In CY2025

Also, because the Seltos received a generation upgrade only in early 2026, which the Creta is yet to receive, the former gets a few advanced features. Like, instead of the wide dual-screen setup on the Creta, the Seltos gets triple displays, including a small unit for the climate control system. Also, while the top-spec Creta continues with wired connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the top-spec Seltos now offers wireless connectivity, which is something I was long anticipating.

Both SUVs get a 5-seater layout, come with dual-zone climate control, and offer a built-in air purifier system. Due to the longer wheelbase, the Seltos does offer slightly better rear seat space, but it’s not a deal breaker for the Creta. But that’s because the latter offers a wireless charger at the back as well, and you also get a boss mode that allows rear seat passengers to reposition the front passenger seat.

Having said that, even the base trim of the Kia Seltos comes with a 10.22-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cruise control. The entry-level Creta gets none of these. Overall, in terms of features, the Seltos offers a more premium and well-equipped package, especially when it comes to lower variants.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Safety

In terms of safety features, both are identical when it comes to the standard offerings. Six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX, all four disc brakes, and seat-belt remainder with front pretensioners. The SUVs also get electronic aids like electronic stability management and vehicle stability management. However, the Seltos additionally gets a rear-view camera, auto headlights, and downhill brake control, which the Creta doesn’t get.

Both SUVs come with LEVEL 2 ADAS functions as well, including 360-degree view cameras, blind spot detection, crash avoidance functions, adaptive headlamps and adaptive cruise controls. Overall, in terms of safety features, the Seltos does make a better case for itself.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Drive Experience

On paper, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are nearly identical when it comes to their powertrain options. Both SUVs are offered with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with gearbox choices that include a CVT, a 7-speed DCT and a torque-converter automatic.





The naturally aspirated petrol is smooth and easy to drive in the city, while the turbo-petrol remains the enthusiast’s pick with its strong performance and quick-shifting DCT gearbox. The diesel, meanwhile, continues to be the more relaxed and efficient option for highway runs. But despite sharing the same engines and transmissions, the two SUVs feel noticeably different from behind the wheel. The Creta is tuned more towards comfort, with a softer suspension setup and a relaxed driving nature that works well for daily commutes and family use.

The Seltos feels a bit more modern and engaging to drive, partly because it is built on the more advanced K2 platform and also gets an updated steering system. As a result, the steering feels sharper, the body control feels tighter, and the SUV feels more planted at higher speeds. Same ingredients, but clearly two different approaches.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Mileage

When it comes to fuel efficiency, both the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos deliver fairly similar real-world numbers, especially in diesel form. The 1.5-litre diesel continues to be the most efficient option in both SUVs, returning around 12 to 15 kmpl in the city and close to 18 to 21 kmpl on the highway, making it the ideal choice for long-distance users.

The naturally aspirated petrol engines in both SUVs are better suited for relaxed daily driving, with real-world city efficiency hovering around 10 to 12 kmpl and highway figures staying in the 15 to 17 kmpl range. The turbo-petrol versions, meanwhile, are noticeably thirstier. In the Seltos especially, the stronger performance and sharper tuning mean city efficiency can drop to around 8 to 10 kmpl, although highway numbers remain respectable. Overall, the Creta feels slightly easier to drive efficiently, while the Seltos trades a bit of economy for a more engaging driving experience.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Review

Conclusion

Both the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are toe-to-toe in many aspects however, right now the Seltos feels like a better package in most aspects. And for me it's the more handsome looking of the two. So, if it was between the two right now, I will pick the Seltos, however, I must mention here that the 3rd-gen Hyundai Creta is in the making and will be launched in India soon. So, if you are a Hyundai fan, it would be wiser to wait for the new Creta so it can match the wholesomeness the Seltos currently offers.