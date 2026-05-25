MG Majestor Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
- MG Majestor production begins in India
- Pre-bookings open at Rs 41,000
- To be offered in Sharp and Savvy variants
JSW MG Motor India has commenced production of the upcoming Majestor SUV at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, ahead of its price announcement. The SUV has already been opened for pre-bookings, with a token amount of Rs 41,000. The Majestor will be offered in two variants: Sharp and Savvy, with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. However, the 4x4 setup will be limited to the top-spec Savvy trim.
Under the hood, the Majestor borrows the familiar 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine from the Gloster. The motor produces 212 bhp and 479 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Also Read: MG Windsor EV Commute Variant Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh: Check Out Features, Images
The four-wheel-drive version comes equipped with a more serious off-road package, including 10 terrain modes such as Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud. MG has also equipped the SUV with a triple differential lock, crawl control, and selectable Sport, Normal and Eco drive modes. Water wading capacity is rated at 810 mm.
Visually, the Majestor gets a significantly bolder design than the Gloster. Up front, it features a large Mosaic Matrix grille, vertically stacked lighting elements, and tri-beam LED projector headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. The SUV also gets a chunky front bumper with a prominent silver skid plate.
Also Read: MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh
In profile, the SUV rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and features squared wheel arches, side steps and slim roof rails. At the rear, the Majestor gets connected LED tail-lamps joined by a full-width light bar, with ‘Morris Garages’ lettering placed prominently across the tailgate.
Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The redesigned centre console houses twin wireless charging pads, while the front seats get 12-way power adjustment, ventilation and multi-mode massage functionality.
On the safety front, MG is offering six airbags as standard, while the Level 2 ADAS suite will be limited to the top-spec variant.
Prices for the Majestor are expected to be announced in the coming days and could start at Rs 42 lakh and go up to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the likes.
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