BMW M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT Edition Revealed: Limited To 115 Units
- Gets British Racing Green paint and TT graphics
- Features carbon fibre and Alcantara detailing
- Continues with the 999cc inline-four engine
BMW Motorrad has revealed the M 1000 RR Isle of Man TT Edition, a limited-run superbike created to commemorate the 115th running of the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy in 2026. Based on the BMW M 1000 RR M Competition, the special edition will be limited to just 115 units globally.
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The motorcycle celebrates BMW Motorrad’s long-standing association with the Isle of Man TT, one of the most iconic road races in the world, while adding a number of edition-specific cosmetic and collector-focused elements.
Visually, the standout feature is the British Racing Green Uni Matt paint finish combined with TT-specific graphics inspired by the Isle of Man Mountain Course. BMW says the left side fairing features selected left-hand corners from the circuit, while the right side carries graphics of right-hand bends from the TT course.
The bike also gets a Satin Chrome-finished aluminium fuel tank, black swingarm and a matte-finished carbon fibre airbox cover featuring Mountain Course graphics and TT branding. Other special touches include a black Alcantara seat, TT badging on the rear frame and individually milled numbering on the top yoke.
BMW Motorrad is also bundling several accessories with the special edition, including an M Race Cover Kit, rear paddock stand, mounting hardware and a dedicated M motorcycle mat featuring both BMW M and TT logos.
Also Read: 2026 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.50 Lakh
Mechanically, the Isle of Man TT Edition remains identical to the standard M 1000 RR M Competition. The superbike continues to be powered by a 999cc inline-four engine producing 212 bhp, paired with BMW’s race-derived electronics and aerodynamic package.
The Isle of Man TT remains an important part of BMW Motorrad’s racing legacy. More recently, BMW riders such as Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have secured multiple wins aboard the S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR on the Mountain Course, with Hickman also setting the outright TT lap record in 2023 aboard a BMW M 1000 RR.
BMW has not announced prices and market availability yet, though the motorcycle is expected to command a significant premium over the standard M 1000 RR owing to its exclusivity and collector appeal.
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