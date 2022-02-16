John McGuinness Picks Up MBE Award, Hints At Retirement

John McGuinness has finally picked up his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) award for services to motorcycle racing after being included in the 2021 New Year Honours List. The list highlights people of the United Kingdon who have made achievements in different sectors like science, health, education, art and sport. Forty-eight-year-old McGuinnes has been recognised for his "services to motorcycle racing," according to the list. He has competed at the IOMTT since 1996, and won a total of 23 times, just three short of all-time record holder Joey Dunlop.

This Thursday @jm130tt MBE with @Jimwhit69 and @matt77roberts in Harrogate. I wonder what we will discuss this week @MCNSport Still time to grab tickets here https://t.co/NMSHmkCOHO pic.twitter.com/tvok32CruM — MJK Sports Events (@mjksportsevents) February 15, 2022

His first TT win came in the Lightweight class in 1999, and in 2007 he became the first man to lap the TT course at over 130 mph (over 209 kmph). McGuinness attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle on February 15, 2022, and joins a select group of motorcycle riders to be recognised in the honours. After a delay due to the pandemic, McGuinness, who is from Morecambe, was finally able to travel to London with his wife to collect the MBE, which was awarded in 2021.

John McGuinness and his wife Becky after picking up the MBE at Windsor Castle on February 15, 2022

McGuinness will be returning to the Isle of Man TT this year, as the event returns after two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McGuinness achieved his maiden TT victory in 1999 in the Lightweight category, but has enjoyed success across categories, including the Senior TT race. He was due to compete with Kawasaki in 2020 before this year's edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last podium finish at the Isle of Man TT was a runner-up finish in the SES TT Zero in 2019, and his last victory at the IOMTT came in the SES TT Zero race in 2015.

Speaking after the ceremony on February 15, 2022, 49-year-old McGuinness said in an interview that the Isle of Man TT event in May 2022, could be his last. McGuinness added that riders were "a little bit nervous" about the race following a break during the pandemic.