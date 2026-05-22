BMW X6 M60i xDrive Coupe SUV Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
- The coupe SUV returns to India in the form of M-tuned BMW X6 M60i
- The X6 M60i is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 that makes 223 bhp and 750 Nm
- Bookings have opend, and the launch will follow soon
The BMW X6 M60i xDrive is all set to launch in India in the coming weeks, and the carmaker has now opened bookings for the coupe SUV. The model coming to India is the facelifted version of the third-gen BMW X6, which was on sale in the country until it was quietly discontinued in early 2023. This marks the return of the coupe SUV after 3 years, and like before, the coupe SUV will arrive as a completely built-up unit (CBU).
As for an India launch, expect prices to be announced in the coming months, with BMW yet to provide a confirmed date. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: BMW X6 Coupe-SUV Showcased In India
The 4.4-litre, V8 twin-turbo petrol, which was introduced in 2023, is tuned to churn out 223 bhp and a monstrous 750 Nm peak torque
The biggest highlight of the new BMW X6 M60i, as the name suggests, is its M-tuned engine – a 4.4-litre, V8 twin-turbo petrol engine. The engine, which was introduced in 2023, is tuned to churn out 223 bhp and a monstrous 750 Nm peak torque. Power is sent to the wheels via the familiar 8-speed automatic gearbox, and all that firepower helps the coupe SUV go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.
Also read: Mini Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India At Rs 61.5 Lakh; Available In Limited Numbers
The new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels look sporty and get the M treatment
Visually, the 2026 BMW X6 M60i gets a revised front fascia with some M-specific elements. Revised LED headlamps with new vertically oriented DRL designs, along with tweaks to the grille and bumper design. Other changes include revised tail lamps and rear bumper, along with new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels.
The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
The cabin, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the current X5. This means you will get to see a curved single-frame display atop the dashboard. The unit houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. This also means there will be very few physical controls, something we are not a fan of.
Expect the X6 to offer similar levels of kit as the current X5, including a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats
A panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and multi-zone climate control are some of the features we’ll get to see in the new X6, among many more.
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