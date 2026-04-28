Mini Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India At Rs 61.5 Lakh; Available In Limited Numbers

Mini India is on a model offensive of late, and the latest one to join the roster is the Convertible done up in the JCW Pack. It’s launched for an ex-showroom price of Rs 61.5 lakh and will take the CBU route. Although the British marque hasn’t specified the number, this Mini Convertible JCW will be sold in limited numbers.

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Compared to the standard Convertible, the JCW features revised front and rear bumpers that are more aggressive, a reworked grille, added side skirts, and piano-black details all around. It sits on 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels. As for the paint scheme, there are two: Legend Grey and Midnight Black.

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On the inside, the almost unchanged cabin gets JCW sports seats, a new JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters, and black Vescin and Cord upholstery. The list of features includes a Harman Kardon sound system, HUDs, a wireless charger, smartphone integration with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital key functionality, and the iconic circular infotainment screen. The electrically operated black soft top can open in 18 seconds at up to 30 km/h.

This is just a JCW Pack and not a full-blown JCW model, so the changes under the skin are none. It comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 201bhp and 300Nm and is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. It can do 0-100kmph in 6.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 240kmph.

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This Convertible JCW comes at almost Rs 3 lakh premium over the standard Convertible. There’s also a Cooper S 3-Door on sale with the JCW Pack, which retails at Rs 55.65 lakh (ex-showroom).