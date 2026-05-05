Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Bookings Open; Only 30 Units Will Be Sold

When it comes to lifestyle vehicle choices, few cars come close to the Mini Cooper. It is compact, fun to drive, not very practical and looks oh-so-lovely. And to spice your garage further, there’s surely the JCW Pack to choose from, as it adds much-needed drama. And then, for the lucky few aficionados who want more exclusivity from their Mini, there’s a new GP Inspired Edition on its way, with bookings now open.

Also Read: Mini Convertible JCW Pack Launched In India At Rs 61.5 Lakh; Available In Limited Numbers

Limited to just 30 units, the special edition can be pre-booked at all dealerships across the country, with deliveries beginning in May. Based on the Cooper JCW Pack, the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition serves a tribute to Mini’s “storied racing heritage, blending track-bred DNA with iconic street style”. Will be available only in the stealthy Legend Grey body colour, which will gel well with the heavy JCW accessories.

Also Read: Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.50 Lakh

With the bookings open, the official launch is expected to be in the next few days. It will carry a slight premium over the Victory Edition, which was recently launched as a limited-run, motorsport-inspired special edition.