Mahindra ATV Revealed; It’s A Thar Roxx Ready For Armed Forces

Mahindra has revealed a stripped-down, battle-ready version of the new Thar Roxx and called it an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV). Ready to be indoctrinated into the armed forces, the ATV is utilitarian with specific provisions to make it ready for an apocalypse, if not war.

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Firstly, there’s no paint on it, as any armed forces vehicle ought to. There are no doors or a roof either. But it gets a gun mount provision, full underbody protection, not just from the off-roading terrain but also from the explosives and mines, perhaps. It has tandem spare wheel carriers to securely carry two spare tyres along with a couple of jerry cans for fuel. Even the windshield up ahead gets bull bar protection. If stuck somewhere or need to unstick something, there’s a winch both fore and aft, along with a spade on the bonnet. Not only are the tyres made knobby, but they are wrapped around steel wheels for extra ruggedness.

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What remains conventional are the dashboard, the recognisable headlamp and grille setup, along with the bonnet. But everything else is battle-hardened. So much so that it can be air-dropped in the middle of nowhere, and it will still be “operationally effective across diverse terrains”.

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Purpose-built for our security forces, it shows what Mahindra cars and their Thar Roxx are capable of. But whether or not it will be deployed by the Indian armed forces anytime soon remains to be seen.