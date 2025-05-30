Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant

The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Thar Roxx gets an updated sound system
  • 9-speaker audio system now gets Dolby Atmos assistance
  • Only offered in the top-spec AX7L trim

Mahindra has updated the audio system in its Thar Roxx SUV by introducing Dolby Atmos in the top-end AX7L trim level. The update is aimed at enhancing the in-cabin audio experience, while the rest of the feature set that comes bundled with the AX7L trim remains unchanged. Prices for the Thar Roxx range currently begin at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 23.39 lakh for the fully loaded AX7L variant. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

  mahindra thar roxx now gets dolby atmos in top variant 1

The AX7L trim, which already came equipped with a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, now incorporates a 4-channel audio system powered by Dolby Atmos. According to Mahindra, the Thar Roxx is the first SUV to feature Dolby Atmos integration globally. We have also seen this in the brand’s electric vehicle duo – the BE 6 and the XEV 9e – and the XUV700.   

  

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. Higher-spec variants also include advanced safety features such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 360-degree cameras. 

  

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India

 

Thar Roxx 28

The Thar Roxx is offered with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission choices. Four-wheel drive is offered only with the diesel variants.  

  

Mahindra has been increasing production of the Thar Roxx and has successfully shortened the waiting period for it. The current waiting period ranges between 4-6 months, depending on the variant.   

