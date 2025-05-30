Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant

Mahindra has updated the audio system in its Thar Roxx SUV by introducing Dolby Atmos in the top-end AX7L trim level. The update is aimed at enhancing the in-cabin audio experience, while the rest of the feature set that comes bundled with the AX7L trim remains unchanged. Prices for the Thar Roxx range currently begin at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 23.39 lakh for the fully loaded AX7L variant.

The AX7L trim, which already came equipped with a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, now incorporates a 4-channel audio system powered by Dolby Atmos. According to Mahindra, the Thar Roxx is the first SUV to feature Dolby Atmos integration globally. We have also seen this in the brand’s electric vehicle duo – the BE 6 and the XEV 9e – and the XUV700.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. Higher-spec variants also include advanced safety features such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 360-degree cameras.

The Thar Roxx is offered with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission choices. Four-wheel drive is offered only with the diesel variants.

Mahindra has been increasing production of the Thar Roxx and has successfully shortened the waiting period for it. The current waiting period ranges between 4-6 months, depending on the variant.