2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

When the all-new Mahindra Thar was launched a few years ago, it went on to do record sales for what was an inherently more off-road, less on-road capable car. They all saw it as a perfect all-rounder and ditched their Point A to Point B cars for this lifestyle vehicle. But the honeymoon period didn’t last for long for many as the tougher access to the rear, a relatively cramped rear seat and a smallish boot meant it was not ideal for more than two passengers or even the market runs. The five-door version was to happen and it was probably one of the worst-kept secrets in Mahindra’s history. But the name was a surprise. Thar Roxx is supposed to do everything its abridged version does and more. Here are all the details.

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed



Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design & Styling

The Thar Roxx is built on Mahindra's new Glyde platform.

While it bears the name Thar, it is more to do with the positioning and capability of the SUV than the actual hardware. The Thar Roxx is built on an all-new internal platform called 4G. But to the world, they have christened it as Glyde. If you park the two versions of the Thar side by side you will notice that not only is it longer, obviously, and taller but also wider. Mahindra claims it has used high-strength steel more judiciously to make the chassis stiffer and lighter. It seems to have achieved a 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles when not occupied. Once loaded, it has a slight rear bias. The Thar Roxx is rear-wheel driven by default. An updated 4x4 system can be engaged manually.

The Thar Roxx's design is inspired by the Thar 3-Door but it has some notable differences.

Styling is all new but there is no missing the inspired design. Thar Roxx gets a different pair of projector-type LED headlamps with distinct C-shaped DRLs on the higher variants. The grille too is different from the three-door Thar. A new six-vertical slat design enclosed in a pentagon shape rather than a rectangle. And it is horizontally split. The bumpers look wider, are more elaborate and turn indicators stay on the fender. The resemblance to the smaller version, if any, is more to do with the classic round headlamps and grille design combination and nothing else. While it does get trolled for its supposed resemblance to a Jeep Wrangler, Mahindra designer have tried their best to distinguish the Thar Roxx.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

The Thar Roxx sits on a wheelbase that is 400 mm longer than its 3-door sibling.

On the side, the added length is quite obvious. The SUV is longer and taller. It gets 19-inch wheels on the top variant. The slant of the C-pillar and the glass area it precedes has met with some criticism as it looks less cohesive but it probably was warranted to make the rear half roomier. Rear doors aren’t very big but they open 90-degrees to ease ingress/egress. The rear doors’ glass windows are split. The front half rolls down but the rear part is fixed. The rear door handles sit on the C-pillar. Thar Roxx also gets useable running boards at the side. At the rear, there is a split door, same as the Thar. It has a different taillamp design though.

The slanted C-pillar and rear glass area is not the most cohesive; rear door handles are integrated into the pillar.

For those who love classic SUV proportions, the Thar Roxx will not disappoint. It looks the part of the legendary off-road genes it is supposed to carry on with.

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?



Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior & Features

With a longer wheelbase of 2850mm, there is significantly more distance between the front and rear wheels in a Thar Roxx affording a spacious cabin. It is predominantly white with leatherette seats and trims. Only the dashboard and steering wheel get a black treatment. The layout looks neat and feels robust. More importantly, it is purposeful with features to cater to both on- and off-road excursions. From ventilated front seats to fixed grab handles on the A and B-pillars, a Thar Roxx offers it all.

The Thar Roxx gets a predominantly white interior; there's plenty of tech on board as well.

The steering wheel looks like a carryover from the XUV7OO, which came almost 3 years ago. No change there. But it feels good to hold and steer with. The dashboard is dominated by two similarly-sized screens. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen at the centre with another 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The interface all similar to the ones in other Mahindra cars. We thought the touch feel could be better. The size and readability seems fine although the auto brightness isn’t very accurate. An additional feature here is the Adventure Stats tab that gives you more information about the SUV’s position when off-roading and even helps calculate off-road lap times.

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared



10.25-inch touchscreen packs in loads of functions; new Adventure Stats tab provides more off-road centric data and even a lap timer.

The Thar Roxx gets 5 seats fit enough for adults. They have a white theme which looks good but can be easily soiled if not handled carefully. The front seats are ventilated and come with electric controls. The rear seats split 60:40, come with three-point seatbelts for all, two adjustable and one central fixed headrest and a centre armrest with cup holders. The floor is flat which makes it very convenient for sitting three abreast. The headroom is more than adequate. Also the rear seats recline – convenient for longer journeys. AC vents at the rear don’t get fan speed controls but seemed adequate even in the hot and humid conditions we tested the SUV in.

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof is only offered in the top AX7L; lower trims get a smaller single-pane sunroof.

Single pane sunroof starts from the mid-spec MX5 trim. Only the top AX7L gets the two-pane skyroof which can offer a 636x731mm open area. There is ample luggage area now with atleast 447 litres up to the top of the backrest. The total volume till the roof is about 644 litres but might block the inside rearview mirror view.

Rear features a flat floor; seat backrest can be reclined.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Adrenox & ADAS

In a first for a Mahindra ladder-on-frame SUV, the Thar Roxx gets Level 2 ADAS functions. There is adaptive cruise control which works pretty seamlessly plus there is lane departure assist (which was kicking in frequently) and lane keep assist (not so frequently). The SUV can also auto brake in an emergency which provides tactile feedback to warn the driver of potential incident if he/she is not reacting. And even brake in an emergency. The Thar Roxx has a front radar for the same.

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained



Thar Roxx is Mahindra's first ladder-frame SUV to get Level 2 ADAS tech replete with a front radar.

The ADRENOX connected car system starts with the AX3L trim which starts at Rs 17 lakh. It allows over 80+ functions that include remote commands and vehicle monitoring. Smartwatch is also being offered with this as an option. The ADRENOX system also allows for OTA updates.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine & Gearbox

The Thar gets multiple engine and gearbox options. The range starts with the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, direct injection petrol from the mStallion family. This is available in three levels of tune. The base MX1 gets a 150bhp/330Nm version mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mid 160bhp/330Nm version is available in MX5 trim. The top 175bhp/380Nm petrol is available along with a six-speed torque converter type automatic box in MX3, MX5 and top AX7L trims.

The Thar Roxx is offered with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine in multiple states of tune.

The diesel is the 2.2-turbo from the mHawk family. This starts with a similar output of the base petrol at 150bhp and generates a similar 330Nm of torque but at a slightly lower rpm. This is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This can also be specced with the 4x4 system in MX5 or AX7L guise. The diesel automatic combination comes in two levels of tune. In RWD it does 150bhp and 330Nm. When equipped with 4x4 it offers 174bhp and a higher 380Nm of torque.

Mahindra claims a 0-60 kmph time of under 5 seconds for the diesel Thar

We drove the higher-spec diesel automatic and it seemed adequate for the Thar Roxx. The unit is silent and torquey. The gearbox is fairly quick for the kind of SUV it caters to. The manual override is usually not necessary. NVH levels are well controlled and you can cruise at three-digit speeds with minimum fuss. Mahindra claims the diesel can do 0-60kph in under 5 seconds. Which doesn’t seem to be an issue. In our test run however, it took nearly 11+ seconds to touch 100kph from a standstill.

Fuel efficiency figures were not mentioned at the time of going to press but we reckon it to be around 9-10kpl in the real world.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dynamics

New chassis and updated suspension set-up makes the Thar Roxx more pliant than its smaller sibling.

Compared to the three-door Thar, this one is clearly much more pliant. The SUV feels bulky yet manageable at the same time. The new chassis has been updated to offer better bending and torsional stiffness which helps while driving. Thar Roxx sits on a clever suspension set-up that includes front independent double wishbones and a rear rigid axle penta link. In tandem, these have improved the plushness of the ride and given the Thar Roxx better cornering stability and sway control. In a straight line, you are hard-pressed to know that you are driving a longer Thar. Even with quick lane changes it feels in control. The body roll is only noticeable at the rear. The steering rack has been moved closer to the wheel centre, which has improved the steering feel, says Mahindra. It is tough to notice but there seems to be little to fault the Thar Roxx on that front. The vehicles come with two of the three drive modes usually offered by Mahindra – Zip and Zoom.

Engaging four-wheel drive still requires drivers to pull over and drop the gearbox into neutral.

The Thar Roxx also seemed more than capable off-road. With helpful approach and departure angles, a 650mm water wading capacity and high ground clearance of 226mm (same as Thar), it has the basics in place to go anywhere. The 4x4 system which is only available with the diesel engine, comes with both high and low gearing providing additional strength off road to get out of the trickiest situations. You cannot engage 4x4 on the fly though and need to get the SUV to a standstill in neutral gear.

174 bhp diesel is refined and torquey; works well in the Thar Roxx

While it gets the usual hill descent and diff lock features, Thar Roxx has two more tricks up its sleeve. The first is the CrawlSmart which is the off-road version of cruise control. This saves the driver from giving throttle and brake inputs and instead just focus on steering. The other is IntelliTurn Assist which locks the inner wheel in 4L mode to help reduce the turning circle in slushy conditions. The Thar Roxx gets three terrain – sand, mud, and snow for off-road use.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Verdict

With the shortcomings of a quintessential off-roader trying to be the primary vehicle sorted, the Thar Roxx ticks a whole lot of new boxes. It looks the part of an SUV and has enough muscle to back it up. The endless list of creature comforts will also make it easier to live with during the mundane daily grind.

The Thar Roxx is a more rounded product compared to the Thar 3-door.

The inherent ladder-on-frame chassis which gives it the teeth for off- and bad-road ability does prevent it from being the benchmark when it comes to comfort and finesse. But compared to other ladder-on-frame cars around, this feels substantially upmarket, maybe just as good or if not more than its sibling, the Scorpio-N.

With prices starting at Rs 13 lakh but possibly going up to Rs 24 lakh (Mahindra was yet to release prices of all top trims), it sits in a space where there are many options but practically nothing like it. While it definitely is more rounded than a Thar 3-door, it is important that you still have a slight adventure streak to make it sensible for committing to one. It warrants a slight adjustment to your approach and understanding of SUVs since we have changed their definition in the last decade. Get over some of the soft-roader expectations and the Thar Roxx will not disappoint.

All prices, ex-showroom.

Editor’s Rating: 9/10