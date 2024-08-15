Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
5 mins read
Published on August 15, 2024
Highlights
- Base MX1 variant is offered in the Manual Transmission option
- Level 2 ADAS offered from the AX trim level
- 4WD available in MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants
After many teasers and multiple events of spotting the 5-door Thar, Mahindra finally launched the Thar Roxx at a starting price of Rs 12.99 (ex-showroom). The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L and seven exterior paint options; Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey and Burnt Sienna complemented by a black roof with all the colourways. Bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries slated to commence from Dussehra (October 12).
Here is a rundown on all the features offered variant-wise along with their prices and engine options, respectively.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX1
Price Range - Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)
Transmission option - 6-speed Manual
|Six airbags
|3-point seat belts for all seats
|Seat belt pre-tensioners (Front)
|Height adjustable seat belts (Front)
|Day/Night IRVM
|Impact sensing auto door unlock
|Immobilizer
|ISOFIX
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
|Antilock braking system and corner braking control
|Engine drag torque control
|Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
|Hill hold, Decent control
|Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
|Traction Control System (TCS)
|Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)
|Emergency stop signal
|Brake Locking Differential (BLD)
|Brake disc wiping
|4 speakers
|10.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Analogue dials with MID cluster
|Steering mounted controls
|Driver seat height adjust
|Dual tone Interiors
|Dashboard grab handle for passenger
|Luggage net hooks in boot space
|Sunglass holder
|Sunvisor with ticket holder (Driver side)
|Sliding armrest
|60:40 split rear seats with multipoint recline
|HVAC
|Rear AC vents
|Power windows front and rear
|Follow me Home Headlamp
|Roof lamp (Rear)
|12 V power outlet
|Rear USB port C type 15 W
|Speed-sensing auto door locks
|Remote central locking
|Embossed fabric upholstery
|Push Button Start
|Engine Start Stop
|Tyre direction monitoring system
|18-inch Steel wheels (spare wheel included)
|LED Projectors Headlamps
|LED Turn indicator on Fender
|LED Tail lamps with mounted stop lamp
|Antenna on Fender
|Parking sensors
|All Metallic Body Shell
|Skid plates
|Split tailgate
|Side footstep
Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX3
Price Range - Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)
Transmission option - Automatic and Manual
In addition to the MX1 Variant
|Rear camera
|Rear disc brake (G-AT only)
|Gen 2 adventure statistics
|Compass, Roll & Pitch, Altimeter
|10.35-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
|Android Auto (Wired and Wireless)
|Apple CarPlay (Wired)
|Wireless charging
|Rear seat armrest with cup-holder
|Driver Power window one-touch up/down (Antipinch)
|Electric adjust ORVM
|Rear wiper + washer
|Rear defogger
|Front USB Port (C type 15W + A type Data port)
|Cruise Control
|Spare wheel cover
|Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom)
|XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes Snow, Sand and Mud (RWD)
Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX3L
Price- Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)
Transmission option - Manual
In addition to the MX3 variant
|E-call & SOS function
|Rear disc brake
Adrenox-connected car features
|Smart wearable support
|DTS sound staging
|10.35 inch HD digital cluster
|Inbuilt navigation by MapMyIndia
|Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold
Level 2 ADAS features
|Fully Automatic Temperature Control
|Active carbon filter
|Auto Headlamp
|Auto Wiper
|Front USB Port ( C type 65W + A type Data port )
|Acoustic windshield
Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX5
Price Range - Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD are yet to be announced
Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD and 4WD)
Transmission option - Manual and Automatic
In addition to the AX3L variant
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Parking Sensors (Rear+Front)
|Rear Disc Brake G- AT & D-4x4 only
|4 speakers +2 tweeters
|Android Auto (Wired and Wireless)
|Apple CarPlay (Wired)
|Roof Lamp (Font and Rear)
|Leatherette Upholstery
|Leather-wrapped steering
|Single pane Sunroof
|Footwell lighting
|18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
|LED DRLs
|LED Projector Fog Lamps (front)
|Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom) RWD
|4XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes (Snow, Sand, Mud) - Diesel 4X4
|Electric Driveline disconnect on front axle - Diesel 4X4
|Electric Locking Differential - Diesel 4X4
Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX5L
Price - Rs 18.99 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be revealed later
Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine
Transmission option - Automatic
In addition to the AX3L and MX5 variants
|Wired and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|CrawlSmart (Diesel 4x4 AT)
|Intelliturn (Diesel 4x4 AT)
Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX7L
Price Range - Rs 19.99 to Rs 20.49 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be announced later
Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine
Transmission option - Automatic
|6-Way Powered Driver Seat
|Front Ventilated Seats
|Power folding ORVMs
|Leatherette Wrap on Door Trims + IP
|Leather Wrapped Steering (Premium)
|Harman Kardon Quantum Logic premium audio
|6 speakers + 2 tweeters
|Sub-woofer
|Front view camera
|Blind view monitor
|Obstacle view
|Surround view camera
|19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
|Panoramic Sunroof
|19-inch alloy spare wheel
Mahindra, however, has not revealed the complete price list for the Thar Roxx, though, here are the prices that we know:
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel MT
|Diesel AT
|Diesel MT 4x4
|Diesel AT 4x4
|MX1
|Rs. 12.99 lakh
|---
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|---
|---
|---
|MX3
|---
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|---
|---
|AX3L
|---
|---
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|---
|---
|---
|MX5
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Rs 18.49 lakh
|TBA
|---
|AX5L
|---
|---
|---
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|---
|TBA
|AX7L
|---
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Rs 20.49 lakh
|TBA
|TBA
