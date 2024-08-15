Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

After many teasers and multiple events of spotting the 5-door Thar, Mahindra finally launched the Thar Roxx at a starting price of Rs 12.99 (ex-showroom). The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L and seven exterior paint options; Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey and Burnt Sienna complemented by a black roof with all the colourways. Bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries slated to commence from Dussehra (October 12).

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed

Here is a rundown on all the features offered variant-wise along with their prices and engine options, respectively.



Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX1

Price Range - Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - 6-speed Manual

Six airbags 3-point seat belts for all seats Seat belt pre-tensioners (Front) Height adjustable seat belts (Front) Day/Night IRVM Impact sensing auto door unlock Immobilizer ISOFIX Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Antilock braking system and corner braking control Engine drag torque control Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) Hill hold, Decent control Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) Traction Control System (TCS) Roll Over Mitigation (ROM) Emergency stop signal Brake Locking Differential (BLD) Brake disc wiping 4 speakers 10.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system Analogue dials with MID cluster Steering mounted controls Driver seat height adjust Dual tone Interiors Dashboard grab handle for passenger Luggage net hooks in boot space Sunglass holder Sunvisor with ticket holder (Driver side) Sliding armrest 60:40 split rear seats with multipoint recline HVAC Rear AC vents Power windows front and rear Follow me Home Headlamp Roof lamp (Rear) 12 V power outlet Rear USB port C type 15 W Speed-sensing auto door locks Remote central locking Embossed fabric upholstery Push Button Start Engine Start Stop Tyre direction monitoring system 18-inch Steel wheels (spare wheel included) LED Projectors Headlamps LED Turn indicator on Fender LED Tail lamps with mounted stop lamp Antenna on Fender Parking sensors All Metallic Body Shell Skid plates Split tailgate Side footstep

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX3

Price Range - Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - Automatic and Manual

In addition to the MX1 Variant



Rear camera Rear disc brake (G-AT only) Gen 2 adventure statistics Compass, Roll & Pitch, Altimeter 10.35-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system Android Auto (Wired and Wireless) Apple CarPlay (Wired) Wireless charging Rear seat armrest with cup-holder Driver Power window one-touch up/down (Antipinch) Electric adjust ORVM Rear wiper + washer Rear defogger Front USB Port (C type 15W + A type Data port) Cruise Control Spare wheel cover Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom) XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes Snow, Sand and Mud (RWD)

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX3L

Price- Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - Manual

In addition to the MX3 variant



E-call & SOS function Rear disc brake Adrenox-connected car features Alexa built-in ( 1-year subscription)

Vehicle status alerts

Geo and location services

Connected apps

83 connected features

Climate control

Sunroof control

Engine start-stop

Urea level and DPF Regen alert (For Diesel only) Smart wearable support DTS sound staging 10.35 inch HD digital cluster Inbuilt navigation by MapMyIndia Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold Level 2 ADAS features Autonomous Emergency Braking - Vehicles

Autonomous Emergency Braking - Pedestrian

Autonomous Emergency Braking - Cyclist

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go (AT variants)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Smart Pilot Assist (SPA) (AT variants)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) Fully Automatic Temperature Control Active carbon filter Auto Headlamp Auto Wiper Front USB Port ( C type 65W + A type Data port ) Acoustic windshield

Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX5

Price Range - Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD are yet to be announced

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD and 4WD)

Transmission option - Manual and Automatic

In addition to the AX3L variant

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Parking Sensors (Rear+Front) Rear Disc Brake G- AT & D-4x4 only 4 speakers +2 tweeters Android Auto (Wired and Wireless) Apple CarPlay (Wired) Roof Lamp (Font and Rear) Leatherette Upholstery Leather-wrapped steering Single pane Sunroof Footwell lighting 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels LED DRLs LED Projector Fog Lamps (front) Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom) RWD 4XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes (Snow, Sand, Mud) - Diesel 4X4 Electric Driveline disconnect on front axle - Diesel 4X4 Electric Locking Differential - Diesel 4X4

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX5L

Price - Rs 18.99 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be revealed later

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine

Transmission option - Automatic

In addition to the AX3L and MX5 variants

Wired and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto CrawlSmart (Diesel 4x4 AT) Intelliturn (Diesel 4x4 AT)

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX7L

Price Range - Rs 19.99 to Rs 20.49 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be announced later

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine

Transmission option - Automatic



6-Way Powered Driver Seat Front Ventilated Seats Power folding ORVMs Leatherette Wrap on Door Trims + IP Leather Wrapped Steering (Premium) Harman Kardon Quantum Logic premium audio 6 speakers + 2 tweeters Sub-woofer Front view camera Blind view monitor Obstacle view Surround view camera 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Panoramic Sunroof 19-inch alloy spare wheel

Mahindra, however, has not revealed the complete price list for the Thar Roxx, though, here are the prices that we know: