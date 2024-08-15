Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants; MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Base MX1 variant is offered in the Manual Transmission option
  • Level 2 ADAS offered from the AX trim level
  • 4WD available in MX5, AX5L and AX7L variants

After many teasers and multiple events of spotting the 5-door Thar, Mahindra finally launched the Thar Roxx at a starting price of Rs 12.99 (ex-showroom). The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L and seven exterior paint options; Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey and Burnt Sienna complemented by a black roof with all the colourways. Bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries slated to commence from Dussehra (October 12).

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed

 

 

Here is a rundown on all the features offered variant-wise along with their prices and engine options, respectively.
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 13 1

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX1 

 

Price Range - Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - 6-speed Manual 

 

Six airbags
3-point seat belts for all seats
Seat belt pre-tensioners  (Front)
Height adjustable seat belts (Front)
Day/Night IRVM
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Immobilizer
ISOFIX
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Antilock braking system and corner braking control
Engine drag torque control
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
Hill hold, Decent control 
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Roll Over Mitigation (ROM)
Emergency stop signal
Brake Locking Differential (BLD)
Brake disc wiping
4 speakers 
10.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Analogue dials with MID cluster
Steering mounted controls
Driver seat height adjust
Dual tone Interiors
Dashboard grab handle for passenger
Luggage net hooks in boot space
Sunglass holder
Sunvisor with ticket holder (Driver side)
Sliding armrest
60:40 split rear seats with multipoint recline
HVAC
Rear AC vents
Power windows front and rear
Follow me Home Headlamp
Roof lamp (Rear)
12 V power outlet
Rear USB port C type 15 W
Speed-sensing auto door locks
Remote central locking 
Embossed fabric upholstery
Push Button Start
Engine Start Stop
Tyre direction monitoring system
18-inch Steel wheels (spare wheel included)
LED Projectors Headlamps
LED Turn indicator on Fender
LED Tail lamps with mounted stop lamp
Antenna on Fender
Parking sensors
All Metallic Body Shell
Skid plates
Split tailgate
Side footstep

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX3

 

Price Range - Rs  14.99 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - Automatic and Manual

 

In addition to the MX1 Variant
 

Rear camera
Rear disc brake (G-AT only)
Gen 2 adventure statistics
Compass, Roll & Pitch, Altimeter
10.35-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto (Wired and Wireless) 
Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Wireless charging 
Rear seat armrest with cup-holder
Driver Power window one-touch up/down (Antipinch)
Electric adjust ORVM 
Rear wiper + washer
Rear defogger
Front USB Port (C type 15W + A type Data port)
Cruise Control
Spare wheel cover
Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom)
XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes Snow, Sand and Mud (RWD)

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India 1

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX3L

 

Price- Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD)

Transmission option - Manual 

 

In addition to the MX3 variant 
 

E-call & SOS function
Rear disc brake

Adrenox-connected car features

  • Alexa built-in ( 1-year subscription)
  • Vehicle status alerts
  • Geo and location services
  • Connected apps
  • 83 connected features
  • Climate control
  • Sunroof control
  • Engine start-stop
  • Urea level and DPF Regen alert (For Diesel only)
Smart wearable support 
DTS sound staging
10.35 inch HD digital cluster
Inbuilt navigation by MapMyIndia
Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold

Level 2 ADAS features

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Vehicles
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Pedestrian
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Cyclist
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go (AT variants) 
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Smart Pilot Assist (SPA) (AT variants) 
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Active carbon filter 
Auto Headlamp
Auto Wiper
Front USB Port ( C type 65W + A type Data port ) 
Acoustic windshield

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx Lead

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: MX5

 

Price Range - Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD are yet to be announced

Engine options - 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine (2WD and 4WD)

Transmission option - Manual and Automatic 

 

In addition to the AX3L variant

 

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Parking Sensors (Rear+Front)
Rear Disc Brake G- AT & D-4x4 only 
4 speakers +2 tweeters
Android Auto (Wired and Wireless) 
Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Roof Lamp (Font and Rear)
Leatherette Upholstery
Leather-wrapped steering 
Single pane Sunroof 
Footwell lighting
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED DRLs
LED Projector Fog Lamps (front)
Drive Modes (Zip & Zoom) RWD
4XPLOR - Selectable Terrain Modes (Snow, Sand, Mud) - Diesel 4X4
Electric Driveline disconnect on front axle -  Diesel 4X4
Electric Locking Differential -  Diesel 4X4

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX5L

 

Price - Rs 18.99 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be revealed later

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine

Transmission option - Automatic 

 

In addition to the AX3L and MX5 variants 

 

Wired and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
CrawlSmart (Diesel 4x4 AT)
Intelliturn (Diesel 4x4 AT)

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 1 t

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx: AX7L

 

Price Range - Rs 19.99 to Rs 20.49 (ex-showroom) Prices for the 4WD version to be announced later

Engine options - 2.2-litre diesel engine

Transmission option - Automatic 
 

6-Way Powered Driver Seat
Front Ventilated Seats
Power folding ORVMs
Leatherette Wrap on Door Trims + IP
Leather Wrapped Steering (Premium) 
Harman Kardon Quantum Logic premium audio
6 speakers + 2 tweeters
Sub-woofer
Front view camera
Blind view monitor
Obstacle view
Surround view camera
19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels 
Panoramic Sunroof 
19-inch alloy spare wheel

 

Mahindra, however, has not revealed the complete price list for the Thar Roxx, though, here are the prices that we know:

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel ATDiesel MT 4x4Diesel AT 4x4
MX1Rs. 12.99 lakh---Rs 13.99 lakh---------
MX3---Rs 14.99 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 17.49 lakh------
AX3L------Rs 16.99 lakh---------
MX5Rs 16.49 lakhRs 17.99 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 18.49 lakhTBA---
AX5L---------Rs 18.99 lakh---TBA
AX7L---Rs 19.99 lakhRs 18.99 lakhRs 20.49 lakhTBATBA
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

