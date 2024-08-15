Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerSuzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?

Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Thar Roxx is bigger and more feature loaded than the Thar 3-door
  • The Thar Roxx gets less 4x4 variants compared to Thar 3-door
  • Prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 trims are yet to be announced

Mahindra has finally launched the much anticipated 5-door version of the Thar, which has been christened – Mahindra Thar Roxx. Yes, in addition to the name, the 5-door version also shares the styling and a few other traits with the 3-door Thar, however, the list of differences is probably much higher. So, let’s take a look at how the new Thar Roxx is different from its smaller sibling. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed

 

Dimensions & Exterior

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 1

 

Yes, to many, the size does matter, and despite its appearance, the 3-door Thar was a sub-4-metre SUV. But that is no longer the case. The new Thar Roxx is 4428 mm long, 1870 mm wide and 1923 mm tall, which makes it 443 mm longer, 50 mm wider, and 79 mm taller than the 3-door Thar. However, the more important bit is the wheelbase which in the case of Thar Roxx, is 400 mm longer than the regular 3-door Thar. 

 

DimensionsMahindra Thar RoxxMahindra Thar 3-Door
Length4428 mm3985 mm
Width1870 mm1820 mm
Height1923 mm1844-1855 mm
Wheelbase2850 mm2450 mm

 

Mahindra Thar 2 WD 21

 

While the Thar Roxx does carry over the same design language, there are some noticeable differences compared to the 3-door Thar, in addition to the size. Mainly the C-pillar gets an angular design, along with two extra sets of doors for the second row. Furthermore, the Thar Roxx also comes with a generous boot space of 644 litres, compared to the non-usable boot capacity of the Thar 3-Door. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Features

 

IMG 20240815 WA 0025

 

On paper, the new Thar Roxx is very much loaded with smart features and tech compared to the regular Thar. This includes bits like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, big 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new LED taillamps and a more robust-looking bumper. 

 

Mahindra Thar 2 WD 10

 

The cabin, on the other hand, is completely different. In addition to the 5-seater layout compared to the Thar’s 4-seat seat-up, the Thar Roxx also appears to come with a high-quality fit and finish with the use of soft-touch materials, leatherette seat covers, and a panoramic sunroof.

 

Thar Roxx Cabin

 

The SUV is also loaded with features we have never seen in the standard Thar like – ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a wireless phone charger, door-mounted window controls, and 360⁰ degree camera with a blind-view monitor. Compared to the 7-inch display the 3-door Thar comes with, the larger Thar Roxx features a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster as well. Additionally, Mahindra also offers a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant System, 6 airbags and a whole suite of electronic aids.

 

Thar 3door cabin

 

Engine Options 

 

The Mahindra Thar 3-door is offered in two diesel and one turbo petrol engine options – 1.5-litre CRDe diesel, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol respectively. While the 1.5-litre diesel motor is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the other two are offered with the option of either a manual or an automatic transmission. 

In comparison, the new Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine - both offered in manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain. 

 

Thar Roxx Engine

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

 

Also, you get a Manual Shift Part-Time 4x4 system with High & Low with all variants of the 3-door that, except for the trims powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the Thar Roxx, similar to the Scorpio N, you get the 4x4 system only with select variants – MX5 diesel (manual), AX5L (automatic) and AX7L (manual & automatic). 

 

Mahindra Thar 2 WD 30

 

Price 

 

The petrol variant of the Mahindra Thar 3-door is priced between Rs. 14.30 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16,99 lakh. At the same time, the diesel variants are priced from Rs. 11.35 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). On the other hand, with the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the petrol variants are priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced between Rs. 14 lakh and go up to 20.50 lakh for the RWD automatic (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices for the 4x4 variants are yet to be announced, so the Thar Roxx will certainly touch the Rs. 25 lakh mark.

 

# Mahindra Thar Roxx# Mahindra Thar# Thar Roxx SUV# Thar Roxx Features# Mahindra Thar 5-door# SUV# Family# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants; MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
  • The five-door Thar which was launched last night has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched, and here are detailed shots of the 5-door SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features
  • Mahindra has revealed the starting price for the new five-door Thar though full details on the specifications and features remain under wraps
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

Latest News

  • Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?
  • The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures
  • The Thar Roxx off-roader is offered in six variants; MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Ola's Roadster range includes 3 models - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
  • BSA Motorcycles is a British-origin motorcycle brand which has been revived by Classic Legends Private Limited. The new Gold Star 650 is the first new model.
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh
  • The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
  • The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
  • Ola Electric is set to enter the developing electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models today, August 15. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the updates.
    Ola Electric Roadster Motorycle Series Highlights: Features, Specification, Images
  • The five-door Thar which was launched last night has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Highlights: Specifications, Features, Variants To Be Revealed
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched, and here are detailed shots of the 5-door SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

Research More on Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Starts at ₹ 12.99 - 13.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Thar Roxx Specifications
View Thar Roxx Features

Popular Mahindra Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved