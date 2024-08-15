Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?

Mahindra has finally launched the much anticipated 5-door version of the Thar, which has been christened – Mahindra Thar Roxx. Yes, in addition to the name, the 5-door version also shares the styling and a few other traits with the 3-door Thar, however, the list of differences is probably much higher. So, let’s take a look at how the new Thar Roxx is different from its smaller sibling.

Dimensions & Exterior

Yes, to many, the size does matter, and despite its appearance, the 3-door Thar was a sub-4-metre SUV. But that is no longer the case. The new Thar Roxx is 4428 mm long, 1870 mm wide and 1923 mm tall, which makes it 443 mm longer, 50 mm wider, and 79 mm taller than the 3-door Thar. However, the more important bit is the wheelbase which in the case of Thar Roxx, is 400 mm longer than the regular 3-door Thar.

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar 3-Door Length 4428 mm 3985 mm Width 1870 mm 1820 mm Height 1923 mm 1844-1855 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2450 mm

While the Thar Roxx does carry over the same design language, there are some noticeable differences compared to the 3-door Thar, in addition to the size. Mainly the C-pillar gets an angular design, along with two extra sets of doors for the second row. Furthermore, the Thar Roxx also comes with a generous boot space of 644 litres, compared to the non-usable boot capacity of the Thar 3-Door.

Features

On paper, the new Thar Roxx is very much loaded with smart features and tech compared to the regular Thar. This includes bits like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, big 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new LED taillamps and a more robust-looking bumper.

The cabin, on the other hand, is completely different. In addition to the 5-seater layout compared to the Thar’s 4-seat seat-up, the Thar Roxx also appears to come with a high-quality fit and finish with the use of soft-touch materials, leatherette seat covers, and a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV is also loaded with features we have never seen in the standard Thar like – ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a wireless phone charger, door-mounted window controls, and 360⁰ degree camera with a blind-view monitor. Compared to the 7-inch display the 3-door Thar comes with, the larger Thar Roxx features a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster as well. Additionally, Mahindra also offers a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant System, 6 airbags and a whole suite of electronic aids.

Engine Options

The Mahindra Thar 3-door is offered in two diesel and one turbo petrol engine options – 1.5-litre CRDe diesel, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol respectively. While the 1.5-litre diesel motor is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the other two are offered with the option of either a manual or an automatic transmission.

In comparison, the new Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine - both offered in manual and automatic gearbox options. The option of four-wheel drive is exclusive to the diesel powertrain.

Also, you get a Manual Shift Part-Time 4x4 system with High & Low with all variants of the 3-door that, except for the trims powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the Thar Roxx, similar to the Scorpio N, you get the 4x4 system only with select variants – MX5 diesel (manual), AX5L (automatic) and AX7L (manual & automatic).

Price

The petrol variant of the Mahindra Thar 3-door is priced between Rs. 14.30 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16,99 lakh. At the same time, the diesel variants are priced from Rs. 11.35 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). On the other hand, with the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the petrol variants are priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced between Rs. 14 lakh and go up to 20.50 lakh for the RWD automatic (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices for the 4x4 variants are yet to be announced, so the Thar Roxx will certainly touch the Rs. 25 lakh mark.