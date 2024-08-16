Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared

The new Thar Roxx adds five-door practicality to the Thar model range and edges into Scorpio-N territory. We see how the two Mahindra siblings stack up on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Thar Roxx priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines
  • Thar Roxx bookings open October 3

The second-gen Mahindra Thar and the new Scorpio-N have both been successful models for Mahindra. Till now there has always existed a gap between the two name plates. While the Thar appeals to buyers looking for a lifestyle vehicle, the Scorpio-N has largely attracted family buyers. Now, with the Thar Roxx, Mahindra has another SUV that not only promises off-road capabilities similar to the Thar 3-Door, but also a whole host of upmarket comfort and convenience features at a price point just slightly lower than the Scorpio-N. While a proper comparison will have to wait at this point. We take a look at how the two Mahindra SUVs stack up on paper.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 14 1

Mahindra is set to open bookings for the Thar Roxx from October 3, 2024

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Dimensions
 

 Mahindra Thar RoxxMahindra Scorpio-N
Length4428 mm4662 mm
Width1870 mm1917 mm
Height1923 mm1857 mm
Wheelbase2850 mm2750 mm

If you’ve ever seen the Scorpio-N, you will know just how big it is and that carries over to paper. The ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’ as Mahindra calls it is over 230 mm longer and 47 mm wider than the 5-door version of the Thar. Although the Roxx does come with a 100 mm longer wheelbase, and it is taller by 66 mm. 
 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 12.99 Lakh

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 1

The Thar isn't as long or wide as the Scorpio but its taller and sits on a longer wheelbase.

 

The Thar Roxx also one-ups the Scorpio N in terms of wheel size with 18-inch rims as standard and 19s on the top model. The Scorpio-N in comparison gets smaller 17-inch units on lower models and 18-inchers on the fully-loaded Z8 L.
 

Dive in deeper into the details and you realise that both vehicles have a similar suspension set-up. Both use double wishbones up front with a Pentalink set-up at the rear with Watt’s linkage. Both also feature frequency selective damping though the Thar Roxx additionally offers hydraulic rebound stoppers at the rear.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants, Features, Prices Explained 
 

Scorpio N

Scorpio-N is over 230 mm longer than the Thar Roxx.

 

The Scorpio-N also has the added advantage of being a three-row SUV while the Thar Roxx is a strict 5-seater.
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Powertrain
 

Petrol
 

 Mahindra Thar RoxxMahindra Scorpio-N
Engine2.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol2.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol
Power150 bhp/160 bhp/ 174 bhp200 bhp
Torque330 Nm/ 330 Nm/ 380 Nm370 Nm / 380 Nm
Gearbox6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Starting with the petrol engine option, both Mahindra SUVs are offered with the 2.0-litre T-GDI mStallion turbo-petrol engine though its the Roxx that is offered in multiple states of tune. The entry model develops 150 bhp and 330 Nm when equipped with the manual gearbox while higher trims add another 10 bhp to the mix. Get the automatic and you will see a notable bump up in performance with 174 bhp and 380 Nm on tap.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N 1

Scorpio-N gets the more powerful turbo-petrol engine though torque for top-spec automatics is identical.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx In Pictures: Exterior, Interior, Features

 

The 2.0 petrol mill in the Scorpio N meanwhile develops a strong 200 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque in manual guise across all variants. Opt for the automatic and you get an additional 10 nm of peak torque.
 

Diesel
 

 Mahindra Thar RoxxMahindra Scorpio-N
Engine2.2-litre mHawk diesel2.2-litre mHawk diesel
Power150 bhp / 172 bhp130 bhp / 172 bhp
Torque330 Nm / 370 Nm300 Nm / 370 Nm
Gearbox6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Coming to the diesel, both the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N are offered in multiple states of tune. The base diesel-manual Scorpio-N has the lowest state of tune at 130 bhp and 300 Nm with the Thar Roxx manual developing 150 bhp and 330 Nm. The higher spec Scorpio-N diesel manuals and automatics meanwhile make a stronger 172 bhp and 370 Nm.
 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

Thar Roxx diesel offered in multiple states of tune; top-spec diesel-AT makes identical power to Scorpio-N.

 

For the Thar Roxx Mahindra has given the diesel automatics two states of tune. As per the brochure, you can either get it in a 150 bhp and 330 nm state of tune or the Scorpio-N matching 172 bhp and 370 Nm in certain variants. Both SUVs get the option of four-wheel drive as well.
 

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Features

 

To keep things simple we will just compare the fully-loaded variants of the Scorpio-N and the Thar Roxx.

 

Starting with the Scorpio-N, the fully loaded model packs in kit such as auto-dimming rear view mirror, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, Sony 3D audio system, connected car tech, 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, front and rear camera, key-less go, powered driver seat, rear wiper and washer, a sunroof, all LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels. The four-wheel drive modes additionally offer a shift-on-the-fly system, terrain modes and an electronic brake locking differential.
 

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N 14

Scorpio packs in quite a few bells and whistles though the Thar Roxx gets some additional feel good bits.

 

On the safety front, the Scorpio-N packs in 6 airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detector, hill start assist, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
 

The Thar Roxx being the newer model in town does hold some distinct advantages when it comes to tech. While a lot of the features are similar to the Scorpio-N the Thar does get added feel-good bits such as twin 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen and digital instrument cluster), a panoramic sunroof, blind spot monitor, Harman Kardon audio system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, 19-inch alloy wheels and most importantly Level 2 ADAS functions including adaptive cruise control on the automatics. The Roxx however only gets a single-zone climate control to the Scorpio-N’s dual-zone system.
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4

Thar Roxx gets newer tech including twin 10.25-inch screens in the top model.

 

Interestingly both the rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models get off-road centric drive modes while the 4x4 models also get an electronic locking differential.
 

Thar Roxx ADAS

Thar Roxx crucially gets Level 2 ADAS in all AX series models; Scorpio-N yet to receive the tech.

 

Safety tech on offer - aside from ADAS - is similar as on the Scorpio N though the Roxx gets 6 airbags and a brake locking differential as standard compared to the Scorpio-N’s two airbags and only the 4x4 getting the latter.
 

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Prices
 

Coming to the prices, the Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.85 lakh for the entry petrol model up to Rs 24.54 lakh for the top-spec diesel automatic 4x4. The fully-loaded diesel automatic 4x2 is priced at Rs 22.65 lakh - about Rs 1.90 lakh less than the 4x4.
 

For the Thar Roxx, introductory prices start at Rs 12.99 lakh for the entry petrol model while the top-spec diesel-AT 4x2 is priced at Rs 20.49 lakh - about Rs 2.16 lakh less than the Scorpio-N Z8 L 4x2 diesel-AT. Mahindra however is yet to reveal prices for the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx which could make the SUV up to Rs 2 lakh more expensive. However, do keep in mind that these prices are introductory in nature and will likely increase some months down the line.
 

Mahindra has said that bookings for the Thar Roxx will open on October 3 with deliveries starting from Dussehra.


 

