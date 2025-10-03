Updated Mahindra Thar Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Borrows Features From Roxx

Updated Mahindra Thar Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Borrows Cabin And Features From Roxx
- Two new paint choices – Tango Red and Battleship Grey
- Powertrain remains unchanged
- New feature additions with cabin borrowed from the Roxx
Mahindra has finally updated the Thar with newer features, five years after the current gen was launched in India. This is not a facelift, but the updated Thar 3-Door is priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs and is available across two new variant designations – LXT and AXT – apart from two new paint choices - Tango Red and Battleship Grey.
|Variant
|1.5 Diesel
|2.2 Diesel
|2.0T Petrol
|AXT MT
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|LXT MT
|Rs 12.19 lakh
|LXT AT
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|LXT 4x4 MT
|Rs 15.49 lakh
|Rs 14.69 lakh
|LXT 4x4 AT
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Rs 16.25 lakh
Changes to the exterior include body coloured grille and a dual-tone front bumper akin to the one seen on the Roxx. At the back, the spare wheel gets a rear-view camera while the windscreen now gets a wiper and washer. Lastly, the fuel-filler cap now loses the key operation and gets an internal switch, which is a welcome addition.
On the inside, the Roxx-inspired cabin gets more creature comforts, like a grab handle for easy ingress, an armrest with storage, cupholders in the centre console and the window switches move to their original position – on the door pads. There are also soft-touch materials on the door pads. Coming back to the centre console, you get a 65W USB Type-C port and a wireless charging pad, while the air vents remain untouched.
And the biggest change comes in the form of the newer 10.25-inch touchscreen, which replaces the older monochromatic screen, and this new one also comes with wireless smartphone integration. However, the driver’s display remains analogue. Lastly, courtesy of the armrest, the rear passengers also get rear AC vents and a Type-C USB port.
Under the skin, there are no changes as all three powertrains are carried over. You get the 1.5-litre diesel and the 2.2-litre mHawk apart from the 2.0-litre petrol. Both gearbox choices are carried over. There are no changes to off-road hardware either.
