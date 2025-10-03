Updated Mahindra Thar Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Borrows Features From Roxx

logo
Updated Mahindra Thar Launched At Rs 9.99 lakh; Borrows Cabin And Features From Roxx

Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
2025-10-03 13:29:20
Key Highlights
  • Two new paint choices – Tango Red and Battleship Grey
  • Powertrain remains unchanged
  • New feature additions with cabin borrowed from the Roxx

Mahindra has finally updated the Thar with newer features, five years after the current gen was launched in India. This is not a facelift, but the updated Thar 3-Door is priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs and is available across two new variant designations – LXT and AXT – apart from two new paint choices - Tango Red and Battleship Grey.

Variant1.5 Diesel2.2 Diesel2.0T Petrol
AXT MT Rs 9.99 lakh

LXT MTRs 12.19 lakh

LXT AT

Rs 13.99 lakh
LXT 4x4 MT

Rs 15.49 lakhRs 14.69 lakh
LXT 4x4 AT

Rs 16.99 lakhRs 16.25 lakh
2025 Mahindra Thar 3 Door 1

Changes to the exterior include body coloured grille and a dual-tone front bumper akin to the one seen on the Roxx. At the back, the spare wheel gets a rear-view camera while the windscreen now gets a wiper and washer. Lastly, the fuel-filler cap now loses the key operation and gets an internal switch, which is a welcome addition.

On the inside, the Roxx-inspired cabin gets more creature comforts, like a grab handle for easy ingress, an armrest with storage, cupholders in the centre console and the window switches move to their original position – on the door pads. There are also soft-touch materials on the door pads. Coming back to the centre console, you get a 65W USB Type-C port and a wireless charging pad, while the air vents remain untouched.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3 Door Interior

And the biggest change comes in the form of the newer 10.25-inch touchscreen, which replaces the older monochromatic screen, and this new one also comes with wireless smartphone integration. However, the driver’s display remains analogue. Lastly, courtesy of the armrest, the rear passengers also get rear AC vents and a Type-C USB port.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3 Door rear AC vents

Under the skin, there are no changes as all three powertrains are carried over. You get the 1.5-litre diesel and the 2.2-litre mHawk apart from the 2.0-litre petrol. Both gearbox choices are carried over. There are no changes to off-road hardware either.

